Temperatures ease to 47°C as convective clouds could bring rain on Friday and Saturday
Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to drop across the UAE on Thursday, but unsettled conditions will persist, with blowing dust, possible fog and further rain expected in parts of the country over the coming days.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 47°C in internal areas, down from the 50°C forecast a day earlier. Coastal and island areas will record highs of between 37°C and 42°C, while mountain temperatures will peak at 38°C.
Winds could reach 40 km/h across the country, stirring up dust particularly in western areas. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the west, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
The prospects for rain will increase on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Similar conditions are forecast on Saturday, with another chance of rainfall.
Sunday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, before the chance of rain returns to eastern areas on Monday. Winds could again reach 40 km/h, while fog or mist may develop over some coastal areas by Tuesday morning.