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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to dip as rain, fog and blowing dust expected

Temperatures ease to 47°C as convective clouds could bring rain on Friday and Saturday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures will reach a maximum of 47°C in internal areas, down from the 50°C forecast a day earlier. Coastal and island areas will record highs of between 37°C and 42°C, while mountain temperatures will peak at 38°C.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 47°C in internal areas, down from the 50°C forecast a day earlier. Coastal and island areas will record highs of between 37°C and 42°C, while mountain temperatures will peak at 38°C.
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Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to drop across the UAE on Thursday, but unsettled conditions will persist, with blowing dust, possible fog and further rain expected in parts of the country over the coming days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Thursday, with clouds developing over eastern areas that could become convective during the afternoon.

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Temperatures will reach a maximum of 47°C in internal areas, down from the 50°C forecast a day earlier. Coastal and island areas will record highs of between 37°C and 42°C, while mountain temperatures will peak at 38°C.

Winds could reach 40 km/h across the country, stirring up dust particularly in western areas. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the west, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

The prospects for rain will increase on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Similar conditions are forecast on Saturday, with another chance of rainfall.

Sunday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, before the chance of rain returns to eastern areas on Monday. Winds could again reach 40 km/h, while fog or mist may develop over some coastal areas by Tuesday morning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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