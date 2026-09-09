Temperatures in internal areas will range from 43°C to 47°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 44°C. Mountain temperatures will reach between 30°C and 36°C.

Minimum temperatures could fall to 23°C in the mountains, while humidity could reach 85 per cent. Winds will blow at 10-25km/h, reaching 35km/h at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fog and mist forecast

Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, becoming humid overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, where mist could form.

Humidity will increase further on Friday night and Saturday morning, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and internal areas. Winds could reach 35km/h.

On Saturday, there is a probability of convective clouds forming over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds will strengthen to as much as 40km/h, while fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and on Sunday morning.

Temperatures to fall on Sunday

A change in conditions is forecast on Sunday, when the NCM expects temperatures to decrease as clouds develop over eastern areas.

Humidity will persist overnight and into Monday morning over some western areas, bringing another chance of fog or mist. Winds will reach 35km/h, while the Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate at times.