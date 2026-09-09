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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C before cooler conditions arrive

NCM forecasts fog, mist and stronger winds later this week as temperatures ease Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures to hit 47°C before cooler conditions, fog and mist arrive by Sunday. The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.
Temperatures to hit 47°C before cooler conditions, fog and mist arrive by Sunday. The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.
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Dubai: Temperatures are forecast to reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Wednesday before cooler conditions arrive by Sunday, with fog, mist and stronger winds expected in some areas later this week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds freshening at times. The country is being affected by weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system.

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Temperatures in internal areas will range from 43°C to 47°C, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 39°C to 44°C. Mountain temperatures will reach between 30°C and 36°C.

Minimum temperatures could fall to 23°C in the mountains, while humidity could reach 85 per cent. Winds will blow at 10-25km/h, reaching 35km/h at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fog and mist forecast

Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, becoming humid overnight and into Friday morning over some coastal areas, where mist could form.

Humidity will increase further on Friday night and Saturday morning, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and internal areas. Winds could reach 35km/h.

On Saturday, there is a probability of convective clouds forming over eastern areas during the afternoon. Winds will strengthen to as much as 40km/h, while fog or mist could again develop over some coastal and internal areas overnight and on Sunday morning.

Temperatures to fall on Sunday

A change in conditions is forecast on Sunday, when the NCM expects temperatures to decrease as clouds develop over eastern areas.

Humidity will persist overnight and into Monday morning over some western areas, bringing another chance of fog or mist. Winds will reach 35km/h, while the Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate at times.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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