Humid nights and mornings expected, with low clouds over the East coast
Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 46°C on Thursday, with humid conditions raising the prospect of mist in some coastal areas overnight and on Friday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy towards the east, while light to moderate winds are expected across the country. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 41°C to 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will see highs of between 38°C and 43°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range from 30°C to 35°C.
Relative humidity could reach 95 per cent in coastal and island areas and 90 per cent inland.
The NCM said conditions would remain generally fair to partly cloudy from Friday through Monday, with low clouds appearing over the East coast.
Fog or mist could form over some coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning, with similar conditions forecast again on Sunday night, Monday morning and night and Tuesday morning.
Winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kph, reaching 30 kph at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.