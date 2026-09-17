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UAE weather forecast: Mercury to hit 46°C as humidity brings fog and mist risk in coming days

Humid nights and mornings expected, with low clouds over the East coast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures expected to reach 46°C as humid conditions raise fog and mist risk over coastal and inland areas through early next week.
Temperatures expected to reach 46°C as humid conditions raise fog and mist risk over coastal and inland areas through early next week.
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Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE are forecast to reach 46°C on Thursday, with humid conditions raising the prospect of mist in some coastal areas overnight and on Friday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy towards the east, while light to moderate winds are expected across the country. Internal areas will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 41°C to 46°C, while coastal areas and islands will see highs of between 38°C and 43°C. Temperatures in mountainous areas will range from 30°C to 35°C.

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Relative humidity could reach 95 per cent in coastal and island areas and 90 per cent inland.

The NCM said conditions would remain generally fair to partly cloudy from Friday through Monday, with low clouds appearing over the East coast.

Fog or mist could form over some coastal and internal areas on Friday night and Saturday morning, with similar conditions forecast again on Sunday night, Monday morning and night and Tuesday morning.

Winds are forecast at 10 to 20 kph, reaching 30 kph at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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