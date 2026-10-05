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UAE weather forecast: Fog risk, convective clouds and temperatures of up to 42°C this week

Clouds could turn convective in eastern areas as humidity brings fog risk

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fog and mist expected in coastal areas, with convective clouds forming in the east as temperatures soar to 42°C this week.
Fog and mist expected in coastal areas, with convective clouds forming in the east as temperatures soar to 42°C this week.
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Dubai: The UAE can expect fog and mist in some areas and a chance of convective cloud formation in the east this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 42°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions on Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, creating a chance of fog or mist.

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Temperatures could reach 42°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 36°C and 41°C. Mountain temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C.

On Tuesday, clouds will develop in the east and could become convective during the afternoon. Fog or mist is again possible over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Wednesday morning. Winds could reach 35kph.

Wednesday will remain fair to partly cloudy in eastern areas, with another probability of convective clouds developing during the afternoon. The NCM also forecast an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions could bring further fog or mist overnight and on Thursday morning.

Conditions on Thursday and Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will persist overnight, bringing continued chances of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas during the early morning.

Winds will generally remain light to moderate throughout the period, occasionally freshening, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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