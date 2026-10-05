Clouds could turn convective in eastern areas as humidity brings fog risk
Dubai: The UAE can expect fog and mist in some areas and a chance of convective cloud formation in the east this week, with temperatures reaching as high as 42°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions on Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, creating a chance of fog or mist.
Temperatures could reach 42°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of between 36°C and 41°C. Mountain temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C.
On Tuesday, clouds will develop in the east and could become convective during the afternoon. Fog or mist is again possible over some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Wednesday morning. Winds could reach 35kph.
Wednesday will remain fair to partly cloudy in eastern areas, with another probability of convective clouds developing during the afternoon. The NCM also forecast an increase in temperatures. Humid conditions could bring further fog or mist overnight and on Thursday morning.
Conditions on Thursday and Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Humidity will persist overnight, bringing continued chances of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas during the early morning.
Winds will generally remain light to moderate throughout the period, occasionally freshening, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.