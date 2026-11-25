Showers predicted in coastal, inland areas, with temperatures dropping to 6°C in mountains
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience five days of unsettled weather, with chances of light rain, fog and mist across several areas from Wednesday through Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day forecast, the NCM said low clouds could bring light rainfall to islands and some western coastal areas on Wednesday, while temperatures could drop to 6°C in mountainous regions.
Conditions will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with humidity increasing overnight and into Thursday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.
Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to reach 29°C to 31°C in inland areas, 26°C to 30°C along the coast and islands, and 13°C to 23°C in the mountains.
Minimum temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C inland, 22°C to 26°C in coastal areas and 6°C to 16°C in mountainous regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northwest at 10 to 20km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Rain chances continue into the weekend
On Thursday and Friday, partly cloudy conditions will persist, with low clouds over islands and some western coastal areas bringing a possibility of light rainfall.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, with fog or mist possible in coastal and inland areas during the early morning hours.
Winds will remain southeasterly, shifting northwesterly, at speeds of 10 to 20km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h.
On Saturday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times, with a chance of rainfall over some eastern, coastal and western areas.
The NCM forecasts further chances of rain on Sunday, particularly across eastern, northern and western parts of the country.
Fog or mist could also form overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas.
Sunday's winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, reaching 35km/h at times, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM attributed the weather pattern to weak surface pressure systems accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.