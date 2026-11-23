Fog or mist forecast across some coastal and inland areas during early mornings
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall over the next four days, with fog and mist expected in some areas and temperatures forecast to fall slightly from Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
On Tuesday, November 24, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast to southeast at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, reaching 35 km/h at times. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, 32°C in Dubai and Sharjah, and 31°C in Al Ain. Fujairah and Ajman are expected to record highs of 30°C.
The lowest temperature among the listed cities is expected in Ras Al Khaimah at 19°C, while Dubai will see a minimum of 24°C and Abu Dhabi 23°C.
On Wednesday, November 25, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of light rainfall over the islands and some coastal and western areas.
Humidity will persist overnight and into Thursday morning, with fog or mist possible in coastal and inland areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, reaching 35 km/h at times.
On Thursday, November 26, the NCM forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and a continued possibility of light rain over the islands and some coastal and western areas.
Similar conditions are expected on Friday, November 27, with partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover bringing a chance of light rainfall in some areas.
Fog or mist could also develop over inland areas overnight and into Saturday morning.
Winds are expected to remain light to moderate through Friday, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h, while seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.