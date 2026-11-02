NCM forecasts rain in eastern and southern areas, with fog and mist expected overnight
Dubai: Rain could hit parts of the UAE today as temperatures decline to 38°C and humidity reaches 90 per cent, with fog and mist expected overnight and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
The unsettled conditions are attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Despite the arrival of November, daytime temperatures will remain relatively high, reaching 35°C to 38°C in inland areas and 33°C to 37°C along coastal areas and islands. Mountain temperatures will range between 26°C and 32°C.
Humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening with cloud activity and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h in inland and mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.
Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with continued humidity and a chance of fog or mist overnight and on Wednesday morning.
Low clouds are expected over eastern and northern areas on Wednesday and Thursday, while mist may develop in some coastal areas during the early morning hours.
Rain chances are forecast to return on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon.
Winds could also strengthen to 40 km/h on Friday, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the forecast period.