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UAE weather: Rain forecast, temperatures to drop to 38°C with humidity rises to 90%

NCM forecasts rain in eastern and southern areas, with fog and mist expected overnight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to decline, while humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures are forecast to decline, while humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
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Dubai: Rain could hit parts of the UAE today as temperatures decline to 38°C and humidity reaches 90 per cent, with fog and mist expected overnight and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country will experience fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.

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The unsettled conditions are attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

Despite the arrival of November, daytime temperatures will remain relatively high, reaching 35°C to 38°C in inland areas and 33°C to 37°C along coastal areas and islands. Mountain temperatures will range between 26°C and 32°C.

Humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening with cloud activity and causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h in inland and mountainous areas and 35 km/h along the coast.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.

Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Tuesday, with continued humidity and a chance of fog or mist overnight and on Wednesday morning.

Low clouds are expected over eastern and northern areas on Wednesday and Thursday, while mist may develop in some coastal areas during the early morning hours.

Rain chances are forecast to return on Friday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon.

Winds could also strengthen to 40 km/h on Friday, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea throughout the forecast period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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