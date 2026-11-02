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Weather update: UAE braces for wetter, warmer November as rainfall and temperatures exceed averages

NCM forecasts above-average rain and temperatures, with increased chances of fog

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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November in the UAE brings increased rainfall, higher temperatures, and humid mornings as transitional weather patterns take hold.
November in the UAE brings increased rainfall, higher temperatures, and humid mornings as transitional weather patterns take hold.

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a wetter and warmer November than usual, with rainfall and temperatures forecast to exceed their long-term averages, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The forecast comes as the country enters a transitional weather period marked by increasing cloud cover, occasional rain, higher humidity and a greater likelihood of fog, particularly during the early morning hours.

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The NCM said the country's average rainfall during November stands at 6.9mm, while the average temperature is 24.8°C, with both figures expected to be exceeded this month.

The outlook indicates that while November traditionally marks the gradual transition to cooler winter conditions, the UAE is expected to experience above-average temperatures, increased chances of rainfall and humid mornings throughout the month.

The centre explained that November weather is influenced by surface low-pressure systems extending from the Red Sea and the east. When these systems coincide with upper-air low-pressure systems moving in from the east or west, cloud cover increases and rain-bearing convective clouds can develop, particularly over eastern parts of the country.

The forecast points to the possibility of increased rainfall during a month that has historically witnessed significant variations in weather conditions.

According to NCM records, the highest rainfall recorded in November was 211.4mm on Dalma Island in 2013.

Temperature records also highlight the month's extremes. The highest November temperature reached 40.1°C in Sweihan in 2024, while the lowest was 4.1°C on Jebel Jais in 2009.

Humidity and fog to increase

The NCM said relative humidity typically rises during November, particularly in the early morning, as moderate air masses move across the Arabian Gulf towards the UAE.

These conditions create favourable opportunities for fog and mist to form across different parts of the country, with average maximum relative humidity reaching 80 per cent.

November 2024 recorded the highest frequency of fog, with 21 foggy days and five days of mist.

The centre also cited a November fog occurrence record at Zayed International Airport in 2001, when fog was recorded twice.

Winds and changing weather patterns

Prevailing winds during November are generally south-easterly in the morning, shifting to north-westerly during the day.

Northerly winds may strengthen on some days, occasionally bringing more unsettled conditions.

The highest wind speed recorded during November was 97km/h in Al Ruwais in 2013.

The NCM also highlighted historical variations in solar radiation, with Dubai recording the highest daily total of 7,306 watt-hours per square metre in November 2017, compared with the lowest daily total of 694 watt-hours per square metre in November 2019.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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