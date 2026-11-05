NCM forecasts showers through Saturday, with winds reaching 40km/h and blowing dust
Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE's northern and eastern regions on Thursday, with showers likely to continue into the weekend as temperatures climb to 38°C and humidity reaches 90 per cent in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin issued on Thursday, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds developing over some northern and eastern areas, potentially bringing rainfall.
The unsettled conditions come as the country remains under the influence of a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 33°C to 36°C. Mountainous regions will experience cooler conditions, with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 31°C.
Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Friday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some coastal areas.
Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland regions, while mountainous areas may record levels of up to 80 per cent.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northwest in coastal and inland areas at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM expects further rainfall on Friday, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas during the afternoon.
Winds could strengthen to 40km/h, causing blowing dust in exposed areas, particularly during cloud development.
Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain chances will continue on Saturday, particularly over eastern areas, where convective clouds may develop during the afternoon.
Winds will reach up to 35km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
By Sunday, conditions are expected to become generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern areas.
On Monday, winds could strengthen to 40km/h over the sea, with conditions in the Arabian Gulf becoming slight to moderate before turning rough by Tuesday morning. The Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.
The NCM's five-day outlook indicates that the greatest chances of rainfall will be between Thursday and Saturday, particularly in the country's northern and eastern regions.