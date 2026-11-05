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UAE weather forecast: Rain expected in northern and eastern areas as temperatures hit 38°C

NCM forecasts showers through Saturday, with winds reaching 40km/h and blowing dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM's five-day outlook indicates that the greatest chances of rainfall will be between Thursday and Saturday, particularly in the country's northern and eastern regions.
The NCM's five-day outlook indicates that the greatest chances of rainfall will be between Thursday and Saturday, particularly in the country's northern and eastern regions.
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Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE's northern and eastern regions on Thursday, with showers likely to continue into the weekend as temperatures climb to 38°C and humidity reaches 90 per cent in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin issued on Thursday, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds developing over some northern and eastern areas, potentially bringing rainfall.

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The unsettled conditions come as the country remains under the influence of a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 33°C to 36°C. Mountainous regions will experience cooler conditions, with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 31°C.

Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Friday morning, with a chance of mist forming over some coastal areas.

Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland regions, while mountainous areas may record levels of up to 80 per cent.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northwest in coastal and inland areas at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Rain, blowing dust forecast for Friday

The NCM expects further rainfall on Friday, as convective clouds develop over eastern and northern areas during the afternoon.

Winds could strengthen to 40km/h, causing blowing dust in exposed areas, particularly during cloud development.

Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

More showers possible on Saturday

Rain chances will continue on Saturday, particularly over eastern areas, where convective clouds may develop during the afternoon.

Winds will reach up to 35km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

By Sunday, conditions are expected to become generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern areas.

On Monday, winds could strengthen to 40km/h over the sea, with conditions in the Arabian Gulf becoming slight to moderate before turning rough by Tuesday morning. The Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

The NCM's five-day outlook indicates that the greatest chances of rainfall will be between Thursday and Saturday, particularly in the country's northern and eastern regions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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