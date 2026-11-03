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UAE weather: Rain forecast for three days as temperatures hit 38°C

NCM forecasts rain in eastern and northern areas, with fog, humidity and blowing dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE weather: Rain forecast for three days as temperatures hit 38°C
Gulf News reader Naman Dagariya

Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE from Tuesday to Friday, with temperatures reaching 38°C and humidity climbing to 90 per cent, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said convective clouds could develop over eastern and northern areas on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rainfall, while similar conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

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The outlook points to several days of unsettled weather, with intermittent rain chances, humid nights and relatively warm daytime conditions across the country.The unsettled weather is attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Despite the arrival of November, daytime temperatures will remain relatively high, reaching between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas and 33°C to 36°C in coastal regions and islands. Mountain temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C.

Humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching 35 km/h across the country.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Rain chances continue through Friday

On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with convective clouds potentially bringing rain to eastern and northern areas. Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible on Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring another chance of afternoon rainfall in eastern and northern regions, while coastal areas are expected to experience humid conditions overnight and into Friday morning.

On Friday, rain-bearing clouds could again develop over eastern and northern areas during the afternoon.

Winds may strengthen to 40 km/h on Friday, potentially causing blowing dust, particularly in areas affected by cloud activity.

By Saturday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoon.

The NCM forecasts winds reaching 35 km/h on Saturday, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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