NCM forecasts rain in eastern and northern areas, with fog, humidity and blowing dust
Dubai: Rain is forecast across parts of the UAE from Tuesday to Friday, with temperatures reaching 38°C and humidity climbing to 90 per cent, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said convective clouds could develop over eastern and northern areas on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rainfall, while similar conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The outlook points to several days of unsettled weather, with intermittent rain chances, humid nights and relatively warm daytime conditions across the country.The unsettled weather is attributed to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Despite the arrival of November, daytime temperatures will remain relatively high, reaching between 35°C and 38°C in inland areas and 33°C to 36°C in coastal regions and islands. Mountain temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C.
Humidity levels could rise to 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation overnight and early Wednesday morning.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching 35 km/h across the country.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
On Wednesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with convective clouds potentially bringing rain to eastern and northern areas. Humidity will increase overnight, with fog or mist possible on Thursday morning.
Thursday will bring another chance of afternoon rainfall in eastern and northern regions, while coastal areas are expected to experience humid conditions overnight and into Friday morning.
On Friday, rain-bearing clouds could again develop over eastern and northern areas during the afternoon.
Winds may strengthen to 40 km/h on Friday, potentially causing blowing dust, particularly in areas affected by cloud activity.
By Saturday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern areas during the afternoon.
The NCM forecasts winds reaching 35 km/h on Saturday, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.