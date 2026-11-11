Showers reported in Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer as NCM forecasts more rain
Dubai: Rain fell across parts of Sharjah on Wednesday, with showers reported in Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer, as unstable weather conditions affected the UAE, bringing cloudy skies, strong winds and the possibility of further rainfall.
The rainfall comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the country, with convective clouds bringing intermittent showers to scattered areas, potentially becoming heavy in some locations.
In its weather bulletin issued early today, the NCM attributed the unsettled conditions to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.
The centre said winds would be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in exposed areas.
North-westerly winds could reach 50km/h along coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous regions could reach 40km/h.
The Arabian Gulf was forecast to be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea would be slight to moderate, becoming rough by early Thursday.
More rain forecast on Thursday
The latest reports indicate that the unsettled spell could continue into Thursday, with the NCM forecasting further showers, a slight drop in temperatures and winds reaching 55km/h.
Meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib said moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, combined with cloud formations moving towards the UAE from Saudi Arabia, were contributing to the unstable conditions.
He said rainfall intensity would vary from light to moderate, with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in some areas, particularly across the northern and mountainous regions.
According to the NCM's latest forecast, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 31°C in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 33°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 35°C in Fujairah.
The NCM has also issued a marine advisory covering November 10 to 16, warning of hazardous sea conditions caused by strong north-westerly winds.
Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve towards the weekend, although winds could continue to raise dust and affect visibility in exposed areas.
The latest rainfall follows unsettled weather in parts of Sharjah earlier this month, when heavy rain and hail were reported along the Al Madam-Al Faya road.
The NCM expects partly cloudy conditions on Friday and Saturday, with winds reaching 45km/h, before generally fair to partly cloudy weather returns on Sunday.