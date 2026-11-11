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UAE rain alert: Showers hit parts of Sharjah as unsettled weather sweeps across the country

Showers reported in Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer as NCM forecasts more rain

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Unstable weather sweeps the UAE, with rain hitting Sharjah and strong winds forecast across the country.
Unstable weather sweeps the UAE, with rain hitting Sharjah and strong winds forecast across the country.
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Dubai: Rain fell across parts of Sharjah on Wednesday, with showers reported in Mleiha, Al Madam and Al Badayer, as unstable weather conditions affected the UAE, bringing cloudy skies, strong winds and the possibility of further rainfall.

The rainfall comes as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the country, with convective clouds bringing intermittent showers to scattered areas, potentially becoming heavy in some locations.

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In its weather bulletin issued early today, the NCM attributed the unsettled conditions to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.

The centre said winds would be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times and causing blowing dust, particularly in exposed areas.

North-westerly winds could reach 50km/h along coastal areas and islands, while winds in inland and mountainous regions could reach 40km/h.

The Arabian Gulf was forecast to be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea would be slight to moderate, becoming rough by early Thursday.

More rain forecast on Thursday

The latest reports indicate that the unsettled spell could continue into Thursday, with the NCM forecasting further showers, a slight drop in temperatures and winds reaching 55km/h.

Meteorologist Dr Ahmed Habib said moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, combined with cloud formations moving towards the UAE from Saudi Arabia, were contributing to the unstable conditions.

He said rainfall intensity would vary from light to moderate, with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in some areas, particularly across the northern and mountainous regions.

According to the NCM's latest forecast, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 31°C in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, 33°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 35°C in Fujairah.

The NCM has also issued a marine advisory covering November 10 to 16, warning of hazardous sea conditions caused by strong north-westerly winds.

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve towards the weekend, although winds could continue to raise dust and affect visibility in exposed areas.

The latest rainfall follows unsettled weather in parts of Sharjah earlier this month, when heavy rain and hail were reported along the Al Madam-Al Faya road.

The NCM expects partly cloudy conditions on Friday and Saturday, with winds reaching 45km/h, before generally fair to partly cloudy weather returns on Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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