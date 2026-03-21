Weather alert: Thunderstorms and heavy rain sweep across UAE

Showers hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities; visibility drops in some areas
Rain sweeps across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE as a low-pressure system moves through, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reports. Gusty winds are stirring dust and reducing visibility in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather update for Saturday, warning of convective cloud formation over scattered areas of the UAE. Fresh to strong winds are expected, causing blowing dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility between 8m and 8pm.
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Rainfall is affecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country as a low-pressure system moves across the region.
Videos shared by Storm_ae on Instagram show showers hitting cities, highlighting the combined impact of rain and dust stirred up by the gusty winds.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said clouds moving from the west will trigger convective systems over scattered areas throughout the week. Rainfall will range from light to heavy at times, with lightning, thunder, and a small chance of hail during strong cloud activity.
Saturday: Light to moderate rain across most regions, turning heavy at times over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain.
Sunday: Similar conditions with variable rainfall, especially over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain.
Monday–Tuesday: Continued cloud build-up with scattered rain of varying intensity across the country.
Wednesday: Cloudy skies with chances of rain over northern and eastern areas.
Thursday–next Saturday: Further convective cloud development brings scattered rain as the unstable system persists.
Overall, the UAE remains under the influence of unsettled weather, with showers, gusty winds, and possible localized hail continuing through the week.