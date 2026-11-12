UAE weather forecast: When it could rain Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah today

Ministry urges caution as rough seas and rain impact visibility
Dubai: It’s shaping up to be a grey, unsettled Thursday across the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with convective clouds developing over scattered areas and bringing intermittent rain, which could turn heavy in some places.
The NCM said the unstable weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system, along with an upper-air low-pressure system.
Showers are possible across the country, with the eastern and northern regions, particularly Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and the interior of Sharjah, the areas to watch. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of passing showers. The NCM has not confirmed exactly where or when rain will fall, so conditions could change quickly through the day.
Temperatures will dip slightly. Dubai will see a high of around 31°C, Sharjah 32°C and Abu Dhabi 30°C, with lows of 25°C to 26°C. Across coastal areas and islands, including Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, highs will range from 27°C to 31°C, while inland areas will reach 30°C to 34°C, with lows of around 18°C. The mountains of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will be the coolest spots in the country, with highs of 22°C to 26°C and lows dropping to around 14°C.
It will also feel muggy at times, with humidity reaching up to 85 per cent along the coast and islands, and 80 per cent inland and in the mountains.
Winds will add to the unsettled feel. Northwesterly winds will be light to moderate, turning fresh to strong at times, with speeds of 15 to 30km/h along the coast reaching up to 55km/h, and gusts of up to 40km/h inland and in mountainous areas.
This could kick up dust and reduce visibility, especially on open roads and in desert areas. Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.
The Ministry of Interior has urged motorists to slow down and keep a safe distance during rain, and residents to stay away from wadis, valleys, beaches and areas where rainwater collects.