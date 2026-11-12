UAE weather forecast: When it could rain Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah today

Temperatures will dip slightly. Dubai will see a high of around 31°C, Sharjah 32°C and Abu Dhabi 30°C, with lows of 25°C to 26°C. Across coastal areas and islands, including Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, highs will range from 27°C to 31°C, while inland areas will reach 30°C to 34°C, with lows of around 18°C. The mountains of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will be the coolest spots in the country, with highs of 22°C to 26°C and lows dropping to around 14°C.