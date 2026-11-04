Showers reported in Masafi, Dafta, Mirbah, Dibba, Sharm and Dhadna; more rain forecast
Dubai: Rain lashed several parts of Fujairah today (Wednesday), bringing wet conditions to Masafi, Dafta, Mirbah, Dibba, Sharm and Dhadna, as unsettled weather affected parts of the UAE's eastern region.
Videos circulating on social media showed rainfall in several areas of the emirate, with wet roads and overcast skies as rain clouds developed over the mountainous eastern region.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over some eastern and northern areas, potentially bringing rainfall.
Temperatures in Fujairah were expected to reach around 32°C, with lows of approximately 27°C, while winds would remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.
According to the NCM's early morning bulletin, temperatures across the UAE could reach 38°C in inland areas, between 33°C and 36°C along the coast and islands, and between 23°C and 31°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity was forecast to rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Thursday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
Winds were expected to reach 35 km/h, with seas slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The NCM forecast further chances of rainfall on Thursday and Friday, particularly over eastern and northern areas, as convective clouds develop during the afternoon.
Friday could also bring winds reaching 40 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Rain chances are expected to continue over eastern areas on Saturday before conditions become generally fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern parts of the country.
The NCM attributed the unsettled conditions to a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
The forecast suggests that the eastern region could continue to experience intermittent showers over the coming days, although rainfall is not expected to affect all areas equally