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Rain lashes parts of Fujairah as unsettled weather grips eastern UAE

Showers reported in Masafi, Dafta, Mirbah, Dibba, Sharm and Dhadna; more rain forecast

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rain drenched Fujairah as unsettled weather grips eastern UAE, with convective clouds bringing showers and overcast skies to mountainous regions.
Rain drenched Fujairah as unsettled weather grips eastern UAE, with convective clouds bringing showers and overcast skies to mountainous regions.
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Dubai: Rain lashed several parts of Fujairah today (Wednesday), bringing wet conditions to Masafi, Dafta, Mirbah, Dibba, Sharm and Dhadna, as unsettled weather affected parts of the UAE's eastern region.

Videos circulating on social media showed rainfall in several areas of the emirate, with wet roads and overcast skies as rain clouds developed over the mountainous eastern region.

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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecast fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with convective clouds developing over some eastern and northern areas, potentially bringing rainfall.

Temperatures in Fujairah were expected to reach around 32°C, with lows of approximately 27°C, while winds would remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening.

According to the NCM's early morning bulletin, temperatures across the UAE could reach 38°C in inland areas, between 33°C and 36°C along the coast and islands, and between 23°C and 31°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity was forecast to rise to 90 per cent in some coastal and inland areas overnight and on Thursday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

Winds were expected to reach 35 km/h, with seas slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

More rain possible through Saturday

The NCM forecast further chances of rainfall on Thursday and Friday, particularly over eastern and northern areas, as convective clouds develop during the afternoon.

Friday could also bring winds reaching 40 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust in exposed areas.

Rain chances are expected to continue over eastern areas on Saturday before conditions become generally fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern parts of the country.

The NCM attributed the unsettled conditions to a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

The forecast suggests that the eastern region could continue to experience intermittent showers over the coming days, although rainfall is not expected to affect all areas equally

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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