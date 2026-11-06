Rain reported in Souq Al Juma and Murbad as unsettled weather affects eastern UAE
Dubai: Rain was reported in Souq Al Juma and Murbad in Fujairah on Friday, November 6, as unsettled weather affected parts of the eastern UAE, with forecasters predicting a drop in temperatures, stronger winds and rough seas early next week.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts further chances of rain in eastern areas on Saturday, followed by increasingly windy conditions on Monday and Tuesday.
According to the NCM's four-day outlook, winds could reach 45km/h by Tuesday, November 10, bringing blowing dust over land, while seas in the Arabian Gulf could become rough to very rough at times.
Saturday, November 7: More rain possible
Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rainfall.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h.
Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday, November 8: Clouds over northern and eastern areas
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over some northern and eastern parts of the UAE.
Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Monday, November 9: Winds strengthen, seas turn rough
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with southeasterly winds shifting northwesterly and occasionally freshening over the sea.
Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h.
Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate before becoming rough by the afternoon, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Tuesday, November 10: Temperatures fall, winds reach 45km/h
Temperatures are expected to decrease on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times.
Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong at times, particularly over the sea, and causing blowing dust over land.
Winds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 45km/h.
Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
Regional weather outlook
A separate regional weather outlook predicts that an intense cold air mass could extend across the eastern Mediterranean, the Levant, Mesopotamia and the northern Arabian Peninsula over the next 72 hours.
The cold air is expected to coincide with moist atmospheric conditions, potentially producing moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds during storm activity and localised flooding in several areas.
According to the outlook, the cold air mass could strongly affect the northern Arabian Gulf on Sunday, November 8, with the possibility of intense thunderstorms extending towards the central Arabian Gulf.
The weather system could also affect eastern Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain on Monday, November 9.
The southeastern Arabian Peninsula is expected to experience indirect effects, with scattered rainfall potentially reaching some parts of the UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 10 and 11, as high-pressure conditions ease.