UAE weekend weather: Rain possible in these areas; here’s the Diwali forecast

The rain chances ease slightly on Saturday, with convective clouds possible over eastern areas in the afternoon, which may bring showers. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, reaching up to 35km/h, and seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Saturday is likely to be the hottest day of the weekend, with AccuWeather predicting highs of about 37°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and around 36°C in Dubai. Nights in Ras Al Khaimah will be noticeably cooler, falling to around 19°C.