UAE weekend weather: Rain possible in these areas; here’s the Diwali forecast

Showers, high humidity and winds of up to 40km/h forecast before the festival weekend
Dubai: Residents in the UAE can expect a mix of sunshine, clouds and possible showers heading into the weekend, with rain chances mainly over eastern and northern parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The good news for those celebrating Diwali on Sunday is that the day is forecast to be largely dry, with fair to partly cloudy skies.
The NCM said the unsettled conditions are linked to a weak surface pressure system, along with an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system. These are encouraging convective clouds to build up over the eastern and northern areas, which typically include Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah’s east coast, as well as the Hajar mountain areas.
On Thursday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective clouds forming over some northern and eastern areas, which could bring rain. According to the NCM, temperatures will climb to the mid to high 30s°C in inland areas and the low to mid 30s along the coast, while the mountains will stay much cooler, with highs ranging from the low 20s to around 31°C.
Conditions will turn humid overnight and into Friday morning along some coastal areas, with humidity reaching up to 90 per cent and raising the chance of mist in the early hours.
Friday is shaping up to be the most unsettled day of the weekend. Convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and northern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Winds will also pick up, reaching up to 40km/h at times, which could cause blowing dust and reduce visibility. Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Away from the rain-prone areas, the main cities will stay hot and hazy. AccuWeather forecasts a high of about 36°C in Dubai on Friday, with a low near 26°C, while Abu Dhabi is expected to reach around 36°C, dipping to about 25°C at night. Sharjah is set for a similar high of around 36°C, with a low near 23°C.
The rain chances ease slightly on Saturday, with convective clouds possible over eastern areas in the afternoon, which may bring showers. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, reaching up to 35km/h, and seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Saturday is likely to be the hottest day of the weekend, with AccuWeather predicting highs of about 37°C in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and around 36°C in Dubai. Nights in Ras Al Khaimah will be noticeably cooler, falling to around 19°C.
By Sunday, conditions are expected to settle, with fair to partly cloudy skies and some clouds over northern and eastern areas, but no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will ease a little, with AccuWeather forecasting about 34°C in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, 35°C in Sharjah and 36°C in Abu Dhabi. That should make for pleasant evening conditions for Diwali gatherings and celebrations.
Overall, despite the chance of showers, conditions will remain slightly warm across the country, with inland areas feeling the warmth most and the mountains staying pleasantly cooler. Humidity will also stay high, especially overnight and in the early mornings along the coast, raising the chance of mist and fog.
Motorists are advised to take care during early morning drives due to possible low visibility, and to stay alert when driving in areas affected by rain or blowing dust. Residents are also urged to follow official updates from the NCM.