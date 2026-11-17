Why the UAE is spending $3 million to find out what else its clouds can do
Dubai: Every time a promising cloud drifts over the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) asks the same question: can we get more rain out of it? A new round of international research is set to help answer it.
The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by NCM, has opened its Seventh Cycle, offering US$3 million across up to five awards for projects lasting one to three years.
UAEREP sees rain enhancement as a potentially cost-effective supplement to existing water sources such as groundwater and desalinated water. NCM estimates that cloud-seeded rain costs roughly one US cent per cubic metre, up to 30 times less than water from the Hassyan reverse osmosis desalination plant. With the UN warning that almost half the world could face high water stress by 2030, breakthroughs here could help far beyond the UAE.
The UAE has been working on rain enhancement since 1990. NCM watches the skies with six radar stations and more than 100 automatic weather stations. When a suitable cloud forms, one of its four Beechcraft King Air aircraft releases seeding material, helping droplets grow heavy enough to fall as rain. Conventional materials can boost precipitation by up to 15 per cent.
Since 2015, UAEREP has invested $22.5 million, and much of that research now feeds daily operations. Its best-known success is a home-grown 'nano-salt': salt coated with titanium dioxide, developed by a Khalifa University team and now made at NCM's own factory for its seeding flights. In 2023, NCM took ownership of research drones, two that measure clouds and one that can seed them.
The programme has also produced more than 100 AI and machine-learning models, including a tool that uses satellite and radar data to spot seedable clouds and forecast rainfall up to six hours ahead, plus the first UAE weather model at 300-metre resolution. Add 105 peer-reviewed papers, 10 patents and 63 students and early-career scientists trained.
Its five research areas were shaped with outside experts. Optimised Seeding Materials will study how seeding agents are made, dispersed and used in arid conditions, and their environmental effects, aiming to beat today's 15 per cent ceiling. Novel Cloud Formation and Rain Enhancement Systems looks beyond conventional seeding, including whether clouds can be triggered reliably when conditions are only marginal.
Autonomous Unmanned Aircraft Systems covers the whole mission, from real-time cloud identification and targeted delivery to coordinated drone fleets. Limited-Area Climate Interventions will explore land cover, landforms, atmospheric moisture, aerosols and regional solar radiation. Advanced Models, Software and Data focuses on hybrid physics and AI models, wider data assimilation and stronger ways to measure whether seeding really works.
Every proposal must chart a clear path to a target level of operational readiness, either moving a technology closer to deployment or delivering new scientific insight. Funding is tiered: up to $500,000 for one year, $1 million for two and $1.5 million for three. A two-stage merit review weighs scientific merit and innovation, the proposed approach, the team's experience, capacity building, and budget.
Dr Ahmad Al Kamali, Director of UAEREP and Acting Head of Cloud Seeding Operations at NCM, says the cycle builds on earlier progress and welcomes multidisciplinary work that tackles important questions with a clear route to practical use.
UAEREP wants teams spanning academia, industry and government across countries, with strong involvement from UAE researchers and built-in capacity building and knowledge transfer. For residents, the payoff is more dependable rainfall from the clouds already passing overhead.
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization and Chairman of NCM, describes the cycle as part of the UAE's investment in science, innovation and international cooperation for water security. With 17 projects funded across six earlier cycles, the aim now is scientifically validated technologies and verification methods for smarter, better-targeted cloud seeding.