UAEREP sees rain enhancement as a potentially cost-effective supplement to existing water sources such as groundwater and desalinated water. NCM estimates that cloud-seeded rain costs roughly one US cent per cubic metre, up to 30 times less than water from the Hassyan reverse osmosis desalination plant. With the UN warning that almost half the world could face high water stress by 2030, breakthroughs here could help far beyond the UAE.