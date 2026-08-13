Empowering next generation to shape future of water security

Young researchers have vital role in developing solutions to global water challenges
Every year, International Youth Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the vital role young people play in shaping a more sustainable and resilient future. Their contribution is particularly important in scientific fields that advance the knowledge, technologies, and innovations needed to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, foremost among them water security. In many arid and semi-arid regions, growing demand for water, population growth, and the impact of climate change are placing unprecedented pressure on our limited water resources. Addressing these challenges requires a new generation of scientists, researchers, engineers, and innovators equipped with the knowledge, skills, and determination to develop sustainable solutions.
Rain enhancement science is one of the emerging fields with significant potential to support global efforts toward water sustainability. Like many scientific disciplines, it draws on expertise from a wide range of fields, including atmospheric science, meteorology, aviation, engineering, data analytics, and environmental research, creating opportunities for young people with diverse interests and backgrounds to contribute to addressing water-related challenges. Over the past decade, the field has attracted growing international attention, driven in part by scientific advances achieved through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP). Since its launch in 2015, the programme has helped advance rain enhancement science as an important area of research and innovation.
At UAEREP, building and empowering the next generation of rain enhancement scientists and researchers, both locally and internationally, is one of our core objectives. Many scientific journeys begin with curiosity and exposure to new ideas and often evolve in unexpected directions as new opportunities for learning and discovery emerge. My own journey began with an interest in aviation and later developed into a passion for meteorology and weather modification, ultimately leading me to pursue advanced studies in meteorology, climate science, and atmospheric processes at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. This experience reinforced my belief that exposing young people to emerging scientific fields can open pathways to meaningful careers and impactful research.
Beyond supporting pioneering research, the programme creates opportunities for students and early-career researchers to engage directly in cutting-edge scientific work, collaborate with international experts, and gain exposure to advanced research methodologies. Through these experiences, they develop the knowledge, skills, and professional networks needed to contribute to the continued advancement of rain enhancement science and water sustainability.
Every research proposal submitted to UAEREP is assessed on its potential to contribute to human capital development and knowledge transfer. The programme’s evaluation framework specifically considers the extent to which research teams integrate students and early-career scientists into their projects and provide meaningful opportunities for training and professional development. Through internships, exchange programmes, field campaigns, and collaborative research initiatives, these young talents have gained valuable experience, while contributing to some of the world’s most innovative weather and water research projects. Equally important, they gain first-hand exposure to how scientific research can be translated into operational applications that benefit communities and support water security.
Many of these opportunities have been enabled through our partnerships with leading international institutions. Young researchers have benefited from placements and collaborative programmes with global centres of excellence, including the University of Reading, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, as well as the University of Colorado Boulder, Wuhan University, MBZUAI, and University of Hyogo. These experiences help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world scientific application, while providing participants with exposure to diverse perspectives and advanced research environments. They also demonstrate the value of international collaboration and advanced academic training in preparing future scientists to transform research into practical solutions that address real-world challenges.
The programme’s commitment to youth development extends beyond research projects themselves. The International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), organised by UAEREP, serves as an important platform for students and early-career scientists to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and engage with world-renowned experts. Dedicated poster sessions provide emerging researchers with an opportunity to present their findings, receive constructive feedback, and become part of a global network focused on advancing solutions for water sustainability.
Similarly, the Rain Enhancement Hub webinar series continues to serve as a valuable educational and engagement platform. By bringing together leading specialists and researchers from around the world, the initiative enables university students and young scientists to explore the latest developments in rain enhancement science and related climate research, while broadening their understanding of emerging scientific trends and strengthening their engagement with the global research community. It also highlights the many unanswered questions that continue to drive scientific discovery and innovation, encouraging young researchers to contribute their own ideas and perspectives.
On International Youth Day, it is important to recognise that the future of water security will depend on the creativity, knowledge, and determination of the next generation. For young people considering a career in science, meteorology and rain enhancement science offer an opportunity to contribute directly to challenges that affect societies, economies, and everyday life. I have seen first-hand how education, research, and practical experience can open doors to meaningful contributions in science and operations. As science continues to present new questions and challenges, it creates opportunities for young minds to contribute fresh ideas and innovative solutions.
Dr Ahmed Al Kamali is Director of the UAE Rain Enhancement Program (UAEREP)