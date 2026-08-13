Empowering next generation to shape future of water security

Many of these opportunities have been enabled through our partnerships with leading international institutions. Young researchers have benefited from placements and collaborative programmes with global centres of excellence, including the University of Reading, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, as well as the University of Colorado Boulder, Wuhan University, MBZUAI, and University of Hyogo. These experiences help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world scientific application, while providing participants with exposure to diverse perspectives and advanced research environments. They also demonstrate the value of international collaboration and advanced academic training in preparing future scientists to transform research into practical solutions that address real-world challenges.