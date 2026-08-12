Graduate, technician and leadership tracks prepare Emiratis for clean-energy careers
Abu Dhabi: As the UAE marks International Youth Day, TAQA Transmission is placing youth development at the centre of its workforce strategy, in step with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 ambitions. As the company invests in grid resilience, smart networks and next-generation infrastructure, it is also investing in the young Emiratis who will run them.
Gulf News spoke with Bader Al Hammadi, Chief Corporate Services Officer at TAQA Transmission, to mark the occasion and understand how the company is preparing its next generation of leaders, from early career programmes like ETLAQ to leadership tracks such as LEAD and Aspire to LEAD.
International Youth Day is a moment to reflect on preparing young people for the future. Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030 places real emphasis on equipping youth with future-ready skills. How does TAQA Transmission approach this?
At TAQA Transmission, developing future-ready talent is central to how we build for what is ahead, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 and national priorities.
We approach this by nurturing a workforce that is skilled, diverse, and equipped with the future-ready technical and digital capabilities needed for the energy transition. Whether in grid resilience, smart networks, or complex system operations, we actively prepare young Emiratis to lead and operate advanced, technology-driven infrastructure systems that directly support the UAE’s growth and sustainability ambitions.
Through targeted initiatives like the ETLAQ Programme, we empower the next generation of Emirati leaders with the tools, mentorship, and technical expertise to build a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future.
Why should young people consider a career in the energy and utilities sector today?
The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative is projected to create over 200,000 job opportunities, with more than 50,000 green jobs expected by 2030 across high-growth sub-sectors like solar energy, clean power transmission, battery storage, and green hydrogen.
At TAQA Transmission, we sit at the centre of this transition, offering young Emirati talent a unique platform to do work anchored in national purpose: safeguarding energy security, building resilient infrastructure, and advancing sustainability. Through early project ownership and direct exposure to next-generation technologies, young professionals are empowered to build real operational credibility from day one.
The energy and utilities sector positions young Emiratis at the forefront of critical projects, offering hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technologies, and providing an active role in realising the UAE's sustainability objectives. By stepping into these high-impact roles, our future leaders accelerate their career development while playing a vital part in powering the nation’s low-carbon future.
What has TAQA Transmission built, on the learning and development side, to give young Emiratis real hands-on experience early in their careers?
Under our ETLAQ initiatives, we bridge academic learning and real-world execution by offering three tailored pathways: the ETLAQ Graduate Programme, a comprehensive 12-month track that provides Emiratis with technical exposure; the ETLAQ Technician Programme, an operational track delivered alongside TAQA Distribution and supported by the Department of Energy (DoE); and the ETLAQ Frontliners Programme, introduced in 2025 to equip candidates with critical frontline operational skills. Together, these programmes provide early career talent with deep technical expertise, industry mentorship, and the operational credibility needed from day one.
By designing these specialised pathways, we ensure young Emiratis don't just join the workforce—they hit the ground running with real operational credibility from day one. Through exposure to cutting-edge technologies and a clear connection to national strategy, we enable young Emiratis to actively shape and lead the UAE’s low-carbon, technology-driven future.
Once young talent is trained, how does TAQA Transmission keep them engaged and invested in their long-term growth with the company?
Effective retention starts with building a culture of purpose and belonging within an environment that actively invests in youth leadership. We achieve this by focusing on four distinct pillars.
First, we provide structured leadership development through initiatives such as our LEAD and Aspire to LEAD programmes, which together have welcomed more than 70 participants and are designed to accelerate the growth of UAE national talent and strengthen the organisation’s leadership pipeline. Second, we foster early ownership by empowering young Emiratis to shape business strategy through our Youth Council, innovation drives, and peer-coaching networks. Third, as an officially certified Parent-Friendly+ employer, we offer flexible policies that allow working parents to balance career progression with family life, driving long-term loyalty. Finally, we anchor daily responsibilities for national purposes.
When young professionals see how their work directly contributes to the UAE’s energy security and drives its Net Zero 2050 ambitions, they stay deeply committed to growing and leading from within.
How does TAQA Transmission work with government and academic partners to make sure training stays aligned with what the industry needs?
Close collaboration between industry, government, and academia is essential to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world execution. We work continuously with regulatory entities such as the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), while actively partnering with leading academic institutions across the UAE.
A prime example is our strategic partnership with Khalifa University, where we provide Emirati engineering students with internships and direct exposure to real-world power transmission projects. Interns are embedded into critical operations and complete their journeys by presenting key learning outcomes and tangible project contributions directly to our executive leadership, including TAQA Transmission leadership, and university professors.
Extending this focus to commercial capabilities, our new Emirati Procurement and Innovation Capability (EPIC) Programme, launched with Efficio, offers a two-year pathway combining strategic consulting with practical experience in our Procurement Department. These initiatives ensure learning stays directly aligned with evolving industry needs, cultivating robust national capabilities and a future-ready workforce.
What do you see as the most important qualities or mindset young people need to bring to a career in a sector like this?
For young professionals entering the utility sector, success relies on three core attributes: adaptability, resilience, and authentic leadership. They must bring a passion for complex problem-solving and an eagerness to step into high-impact roles early in their careers. Knowing that their work forms the backbone connecting clean power generation to the nation's communities and industries gives their career deep purpose, allowing them to play an active part in shaping the UAE's energy sector.
That mindset reflects the same values we hold as TAQA Transmission: staying innovative and collaborative in how we approach challenges. Over the next decade, our global competitiveness will depend on equipping national talent with future-ready digital and technical capabilities to manage advanced infrastructure.