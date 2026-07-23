UAE launches 11-month national readiness programme to bridge school and work for Emirati graduates

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, "The UAE's journey has always been guided by the firm conviction that people are the foundation of our nation's progress, and that each generation has a responsibility to build on the achievements of those who came before it. Our youth are the nation's greatest asset. Through them, we safeguard our accomplishments and advance towards ever greater horizons of global leadership. The National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef reflects this enduring vision. It is designed to prepare and empower a generation that is firmly rooted in its values, confident in its capabilities, and ready to serve the nation, shape its future, build strong and stable families, and play an active role in a resilient and sustainable community."