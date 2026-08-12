NAWAH: Empowering leaders who will shape Abu Dhabi’s future

Investing in young Emiratis ensures values and vision endure as global influence grows
As Abu Dhabi’s global influence accelerates, the emirate’s long-term economic success relies on ensuring its story being told by those who have lived it, shaped it and understand its deeper purpose. On the occasion of International Youth Day, this commitment takes on added resonance, underscoring our responsibility to invest in the next generation who will carry this story forward. This is the driving force behind the launch of NAWAH, the DCT Future Leaders Programme, a pivotal addition to our portfolio of initiatives designed to cultivate exceptional Emirati talent.
As we bring Abu Dhabi’s story to the world, we carry an equally important mandate: to cultivate the next generation of Emirati leaders who will safeguard our values, articulate our vision with authenticity, and guide our culture and tourism ecosystem into its next chapter.
Every visit to our museums, festivals, cultural institutions and initiatives reinforces that these experiences are brought to life by passionate individuals who identify with the heartbeat of the emirate. At the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), our people are the custodians of our narrative. Their insight, professionalism and pride are the foundation upon which every success is built.
Thriving cultural ecosystems are powered by human talent, individuals who bring local identity and creativity to life. In a rapidly shifting global and regional landscape, investing in people is not just a long-term priority, but a strategic imperative. The ability to adapt, lead with clarity and remain grounded in our values has never been more critical.
Leadership training and continuous upskilling empowers our teams, enhancing the authenticity of our offering. Our training programmes, particularly those designed for Emiratis, ensure that our mission to share Abu Dhabi with the world is being fulfilled fully and professionally by the people who live in Abu Dhabi and know it the best.
Leadership development is an indispensable catalyst for career progression and lifelong learning. Yet, according to the United Nations, global progress on lifelong learning is falling short of targets. While participation rates in education and training are above 50% for people aged 15 to 24, the rates plummet to just 3% for adults in the 25-54 age range. This gap underscores the urgency of sustained, strategic investment in professional growth.
Around the world, destinations that invest in talent have transformed their local identities into global strengths. In Madaba, Jordan, a school dedicated to mosaic art revived a traditional craft while strengthening the city’s appeal to visitors. In Brazzaville, Congo, targeted support and training for musicians helped position the city as a vibrant destination for music and festivals.
A striking example comes from Lima, Peru. Emerging from decades of conflict, a visionary cohort of chefs recognised the cultural and economic power of Peruvian cuisine. Through expanded vocational training and strategic public sector support, gastronomy evolved into a defining pillar of national identity and now contributes more than 10% of Peru’s GDP.
With these global benchmarks in mind, we can confidently place Abu Dhabi at the forefront of leadership training, pioneering new approaches and investing at scale.
We have many ecosystem-level training initiatives, such as our partnership with the National Basketball Association to develop the sport at scale, our culinary schools that build long-term capacity for a growing sector, and the ICH Learning Platform that incorporates cultural heritage into the K-12 school curriculum.
We also provide training focused on our historic role as a welcoming crossroads of cultures, which is a unique element at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s cultural ecosystem. This spirit of hospitality is deeply embedded in our talent development, both for Emiratis and for resident professionals who contribute to the emirate’s vibrancy.
Our Khebraty programme has integrated young Emiratis into leading tourism and hospitality institutions. The Tourism Youth Summer Camp has provided young Emiratis with hands-on hospitality training across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Region. And the digital Hayyak development programme continues to elevate visitor-facing service by engaging with frontline staff.
Now, the Future Leaders programme will empower our Emirati employees to take on guiding roles in sustaining and advancing our values as a global destination. Over 12 to 18 months, participants will receive tailored leadership development, one-on-one coaching with industry leaders, immersive placements across government and cultural entities, and the opportunity to harness next generation, transformative technologies, including AI.
As the pace of change accelerates around us, our focus remains clear: to equip the next generation with the skills, perspective and confidence to navigate both opportunity and uncertainty. Together, we are building a better future for our people preparing the next generation of leaders, and these opportunities carry an expectation of commitment, ambition and service. In doing so, we mark International Youth Day not as a moment, but as a sustained commitment to empowering Emirati youth to lead Abu Dhabi’s future.