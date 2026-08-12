NAWAH: Empowering leaders who will shape Abu Dhabi’s future

As the pace of change accelerates around us, our focus remains clear: to equip the next generation with the skills, perspective and confidence to navigate both opportunity and uncertainty. Together, we are building a better future for our people preparing the next generation of leaders, and these opportunities carry an expectation of commitment, ambition and service. In doing so, we mark International Youth Day not as a moment, but as a sustained commitment to empowering Emirati youth to lead Abu Dhabi’s future.