87% of UAE jobs to see higher demand as AI reshapes labour market
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has highlighted a major shift in the labour market across the industrial and energy sectors, with demand rising for advanced technical skills while routine administrative roles continue to decline.
The ministry said the transformation underscores the need to invest in workforce development and equip Emirati talent with the skills required for the future economy.
According to the ministry's Emirates Skills indicators, demand is expected to increase for 87 per cent of existing jobs, particularly in advanced engineering and sales roles, reflecting the growing need for professionals who can support technological and economic transformation.
At the same time, 20 per cent of future jobs are expected to be entirely new, including positions such as robotics operations supervisors, AI systems quality assurance technicians and manufacturing engineers, driven by artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The indicators also show that 13 per cent of current jobs are considered stagnant, largely covering routine administrative, support and office functions that are increasingly being affected by digital transformation, automation and the adoption of smart technologies.
The ministry said the findings reinforce the importance of aligning education outcomes with labour market needs and strengthening investment in future-ready skills to support the UAE's competitiveness in the knowledge economy.