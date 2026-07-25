GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

One in five future UAE jobs will be entirely new

87% of UAE jobs to see higher demand as AI reshapes labour market

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
One in five future UAE jobs will be entirely new
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has highlighted a major shift in the labour market across the industrial and energy sectors, with demand rising for advanced technical skills while routine administrative roles continue to decline. 

The ministry said the transformation underscores the need to invest in workforce development and equip Emirati talent with the skills required for the future economy.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the ministry's Emirates Skills indicators, demand is expected to increase for 87 per cent of existing jobs, particularly in advanced engineering and sales roles, reflecting the growing need for professionals who can support technological and economic transformation. 

At the same time, 20 per cent of future jobs are expected to be entirely new, including positions such as robotics operations supervisors, AI systems quality assurance technicians and manufacturing engineers, driven by artificial intelligence and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The indicators also show that 13 per cent of current jobs are considered stagnant, largely covering routine administrative, support and office functions that are increasingly being affected by digital transformation, automation and the adoption of smart technologies. 

The ministry said the findings reinforce the importance of aligning education outcomes with labour market needs and strengthening investment in future-ready skills to support the UAE's competitiveness in the knowledge economy.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Education

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) announces to make a significant breakthrough in Huntington’s disease research.

Hope rises after UAE Huntington’s breakthrough

3m read
190,000 Emiratis now work in private sector

190,000 Emiratis now work in private sector

3m read
The study will use population-scale genomic data to identify individuals who may meet the trial criteria related to Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.

UAE starts first Alzheimer's prevention trial

4m read
UAE job fair draws 4,500 Emiratis, offers 1,000 jobs

UAE job fair draws 4,500 Emiratis, offers 1,000 jobs

2m read