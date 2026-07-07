UAE jobs: AI skills can earn workers up to 92% higher salaries, PwC finds

PwC finds AI skills are reshaping hiring, salaries and careers across the UAE economy
Dubai: AI is no longer a niche skill in the UAE job market. It is increasingly becoming a career advantage.
The UAE has climbed sharply up the global rankings for AI-related hiring over the past four years, while professionals with AI skills are commanding significantly higher salaries in some of the country's biggest industries, according to PwC's 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer.
The report suggests the UAE has moved beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and is now embedding it across businesses at one of the fastest rates in the world.
That shift is creating new opportunities not only for AI engineers and software developers but also for finance professionals, marketers, HR specialists, consultants and other office workers who know how to use AI tools effectively.
The UAE's share of job postings requiring AI skills has more than tripled, rising from 1.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2025.
That improvement pushed the country from 21st place globally to 13th in just four years, making it one of the world's fastest-growing AI talent markets.
PwC says the pace of adoption now exceeds that of many advanced economies, reflecting how quickly businesses across the Emirates are integrating AI into everyday operations.
The report also shows the number of UAE job advertisements requiring AI skills increased from about 4,600 in 2021 to 12,200 in 2025, including an increase of around 2,700 postings between 2024 and 2025 alone.
For professionals already working in the UAE, the findings suggest AI skills are increasingly rewarded financially.
PwC found employees with AI capabilities can command sizeable wage premiums compared with workers in similar occupations without those skills. The biggest gains are seen in:
Financial Services: 92% wage premium
Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT): 50% wage premium
The UAE also records an overall positive wage premium for AI-related jobs, consistent with strong employer demand for AI talent. PwC notes such premiums often reflect shortages of skilled workers rather than simply higher-paying industries.
One of the report's biggest findings is that the UAE's AI hiring is increasingly focused on people who can use AI rather than build it.
According to PwC, demand is dominated by "AI User" roles, which grew 28% over the past year.
These are jobs where employees apply commercially available AI tools to improve productivity, automate routine work, analyse information faster or support decision-making.
That means AI skills are becoming valuable across a much wider range of occupations than traditional technology roles.
Rather than recruiting only machine learning specialists, employers are increasingly looking for finance professionals who use AI, marketers who work with AI-powered content tools, HR teams using AI for recruitment and consultants integrating AI into client work.
PwC also found occupations most exposed to AI in the UAE are evolving much faster than elsewhere.
The report gives the UAE's AI-exposed occupations an average skills transformation score of 7.22, well above the global average of 4.47.
That suggests workers will need to update their skills more frequently as AI becomes embedded into day-to-day work. The report says AI is changing job requirements by shifting routine tasks to technology while increasing demand for judgement, creativity, problem-solving and other human-centred capabilities.
AI recruitment is no longer confined to technology companies. PwC found every major sector in the UAE increased its share of AI hiring during 2025, with Technology, Media and Telecoms remaining the most AI-intensive industry.
Energy, professional services, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors are also expanding AI recruitment, pointing to broad-based adoption across the economy.
Professional Services and Energy, Utilities and Resources remain the UAE's largest overall employers, accounting for 16.7% and 19.4% of all job postings respectively.
The report argues that AI is changing the nature of work rather than eliminating jobs on a large scale.
Globally, companies most exposed to AI recorded 40% higher productivity growth than the least AI-exposed firms. Those companies also experienced stronger headcount growth and faster wage increases.
PwC says organisations achieving the biggest productivity gains are generally using AI to amplify employee performance instead of replacing workers outright. At the same time, the skills required for AI-exposed jobs are changing about twice as fast as those in less AI-exposed occupations.
For UAE professionals, that means AI proficiency is increasingly becoming an employability skill rather than a specialist qualification.
Whether working in banking, consulting, telecoms, energy, healthcare or retail, employees who can effectively integrate AI into everyday work are likely to find themselves better positioned as employers continue accelerating adoption across the economy.