UAE jobs: AI skills can earn workers up to 92% higher salaries, PwC finds

The UAE has climbed sharply up the global rankings for AI-related hiring over the past four years, while professionals with AI skills are commanding significantly higher salaries in some of the country's biggest industries, according to PwC's 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer.

The report also shows the number of UAE job advertisements requiring AI skills increased from about 4,600 in 2021 to 12,200 in 2025, including an increase of around 2,700 postings between 2024 and 2025 alone.

PwC says the pace of adoption now exceeds that of many advanced economies, reflecting how quickly businesses across the Emirates are integrating AI into everyday operations.

That improvement pushed the country from 21st place globally to 13th in just four years, making it one of the world's fastest-growing AI talent markets.

That shift is creating new opportunities not only for AI engineers and software developers but also for finance professionals, marketers, HR specialists, consultants and other office workers who know how to use AI tools effectively.

The report suggests the UAE has moved beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and is now embedding it across businesses at one of the fastest rates in the world.

Rather than recruiting only machine learning specialists, employers are increasingly looking for finance professionals who use AI, marketers who work with AI-powered content tools, HR teams using AI for recruitment and consultants integrating AI into client work.

One of the report's biggest findings is that the UAE's AI hiring is increasingly focused on people who can use AI rather than build it.

The UAE also records an overall positive wage premium for AI-related jobs, consistent with strong employer demand for AI talent. PwC notes such premiums often reflect shortages of skilled workers rather than simply higher-paying industries.

PwC found employees with AI capabilities can command sizeable wage premiums compared with workers in similar occupations without those skills. The biggest gains are seen in:

AI recruitment is no longer confined to technology companies. PwC found every major sector in the UAE increased its share of AI hiring during 2025, with Technology, Media and Telecoms remaining the most AI-intensive industry.

That suggests workers will need to update their skills more frequently as AI becomes embedded into day-to-day work. The report says AI is changing job requirements by shifting routine tasks to technology while increasing demand for judgement, creativity, problem-solving and other human-centred capabilities.

Whether working in banking, consulting, telecoms, energy, healthcare or retail, employees who can effectively integrate AI into everyday work are likely to find themselves better positioned as employers continue accelerating adoption across the economy.

PwC says organisations achieving the biggest productivity gains are generally using AI to amplify employee performance instead of replacing workers outright. At the same time, the skills required for AI-exposed jobs are changing about twice as fast as those in less AI-exposed occupations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.