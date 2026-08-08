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High-paying UAE job offer? MOHRE warns job seekers about recruitment scams

Check MOHRE barcode and platforms to confirm if your UAE job offer is real

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Ministry warns UAE job hunters: don’t pay or share details without verification
Ministry warns UAE job hunters: don’t pay or share details without verification
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UAE job seekers warned about fake offers and recruitment scams

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has warned job seekers in the UAE and abroad about fake job offers and recruitment scams.

Scammers may promise high salaries, immediate hiring and fast recruitment, but then ask applicants to pay fees or share sensitive personal and banking information.

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How to spot a genuine UAE job offer

  • Official job offers must use the MOHRE-approved job offer form.

  • The form carries a unique serial number (barcode).

  • Job seekers can use the barcode to check whether the offer is genuine before proceeding with recruitment.

How to verify your job offer

You can verify an offer through:

  • MOHRE UAE smart app

  • MOHRE website

  • MOHRE Call Centre: 600590000

MOHRE urged job seekers not to pay money, transfer funds or share personal or banking details until they have confirmed that the job offer is authentic.

The advice is simple: verify the offer before you engage — and protect your money and personal data.

Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.
Related Topics:
UAEUAE jobsfake job scams in Dubai

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