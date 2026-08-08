Check MOHRE barcode and platforms to confirm if your UAE job offer is real
UAE job seekers warned about fake offers and recruitment scams
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has warned job seekers in the UAE and abroad about fake job offers and recruitment scams.
Scammers may promise high salaries, immediate hiring and fast recruitment, but then ask applicants to pay fees or share sensitive personal and banking information.
Official job offers must use the MOHRE-approved job offer form.
The form carries a unique serial number (barcode).
Job seekers can use the barcode to check whether the offer is genuine before proceeding with recruitment.
You can verify an offer through:
MOHRE UAE smart app
MOHRE website
MOHRE Call Centre: 600590000
MOHRE urged job seekers not to pay money, transfer funds or share personal or banking details until they have confirmed that the job offer is authentic.
The advice is simple: verify the offer before you engage — and protect your money and personal data.
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