The warning follows an investigation by the Crime Prevention Department within the General Department of Criminal Investigation into scams that lure job seekers with promises of easy income before exploiting their bank accounts for financial crimes.

Dubai: Dubai Police has warned residents to be wary of fake part-time job offers circulating on social media and messaging apps after uncovering a case in which a young man unknowingly allowed fraudsters to use his bank account to move stolen funds.

Dubai Police later traced the transactions to his account and called him in for questioning. During the investigation, he said he had believed he was carrying out legitimate work for a financial services company and was unaware he was acting on behalf of a criminal network.

Money was then transferred into his account, with the young man instructed to forward the funds to other accounts in return for a fixed commission. He was told the transfers were part of processing customer transactions and was promised ongoing work and a permanent position.

The scammers claimed to represent an overseas financial services company and instructed him to open a bank account in his name, or use an existing one, for what they described as administrative purposes.

According to Dubai Police, the victim, identified only as "S", responded to an online advertisement offering a remote part-time job with flexible hours and quick earnings. After applying, he received a message informing him that he had been preliminarily accepted.

Authorities warned that these scams are not only aimed at stealing money but also at obtaining personal information and using bank accounts to facilitate financial crimes, potentially exposing account holders to legal consequences.

Police said such schemes often begin with advertisements or messages promising quick earnings for simple tasks. Victims may later be asked to transfer money, pay registration or account activation fees, or provide personal and banking information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious job offer or believes they have been targeted by fraud is encouraged to report the incident through Dubai Police's eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency assistance.

The force also advised residents never to share personal or banking information with unverified parties and stressed that legitimate employers do not ask candidates to pay fees or transfer money as part of the recruitment process.

Dubai Police urged job seekers to verify the legitimacy of employers before accepting part-time work and to deal only with recognised and officially accredited organisations.

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