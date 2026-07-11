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Court and Crime

Dubai Police issues urgent warning over fake apps stealing bank data

Here's how scammers trick victims—and the simple steps to protect your phone and money

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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The department stressed the importance of downloading apps exclusively from official and authorised stores.
The department stressed the importance of downloading apps exclusively from official and authorised stores.
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The e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation has warned community members of the dangers of downloading apps from untrusted sources. These apps may contain malicious software that enables fraudsters to infiltrate smartphones, steal personal and banking data, and seize money from bank accounts.

The e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department released an awareness video explaining that fraudsters create bait through apps customised to victims' interests and needs, whether in banking, investment, delivery, security updates, or other areas. “This leads victims to click and download the relevant apps, falling into the fraudsters' trap,” they added.

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The department also indicated that once victims download the apps, fraudsters can easily infiltrate their phones and steal their data and money without their knowledge.

Furthermore, the department stressed the importance of downloading apps exclusively from official and authorised stores, not sharing passwords or access codes with anyone, using trusted security software, activating banking alerts to protect accounts, and avoiding suspicious links.

The department concluded that digital awareness among community members is the first line of defence against all types of fraud. They called for the immediate reporting of any attempted fraud through the Dubai Police smart app, by calling 901, or via the eCrime platform for cybercrime reports.

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