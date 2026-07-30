Think before you download: Cyber firm warns of fake Bahrain alert app

Dream advises users to download government apps only from official sources
Dubai: A Gulf-based cybersecurity company has urged the public to download emergency and government applications only from verified sources after uncovering a fake version of Bahrain’s civil defence alert app designed to steal sensitive personal data.
The warning comes after Dream, a cybersecurity and sovereign AI company operating across the Gulf, identified a fraudulent Android application impersonating Bahrain’s official BH Alert emergency notification service. The company said the discovery highlights how cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting public trust in government digital services rather than relying on sophisticated technical attacks.
According to research published by Dream’s Research Labs, the malicious application closely mimicked the appearance of Bahrain’s official emergency alert platform and persuaded users to grant extensive permissions that far exceeded those required for a genuine public safety app.
If installed, the fake app could gain access to text messages, one-time authentication codes, contacts, screenshots and other sensitive information stored on a user’s device, while also enabling persistent remote access.
“The malware does not have to break anything. It just needs to impersonate an official app to be granted access, and fear does the rest,” Dream’s researchers said.
The investigation found that cybercriminals promoted the application through websites designed to resemble official Bahraini government portals and well-known app stores. These fake sites displayed government branding, fabricated download statistics, false user reviews and misleading verification labels to convince people they were downloading a legitimate service.
Rather than exploiting software vulnerabilities, the campaign relied on social engineering – manipulating users into trusting the application because it appeared to come from an official source.
Dream said the case reflects a broader challenge as governments across the Gulf continue expanding digital public services, including emergency notification systems and public health platforms. While these services improve access and convenience for citizens, they also provide attractive opportunities for attackers seeking to imitate trusted brands.
The researchers also noted that the application requested permissions capable of allowing attackers to intercept authentication codes, monitor activity on other applications and display convincing fake login screens to harvest passwords and other credentials. Such access could potentially facilitate identity theft, account compromise and financial fraud.
Dream stressed that its analysis was limited to examining the application’s code and functionality and did not involve running the malware or communicating with its supporting infrastructure. The company said it could not determine how many devices were affected and made no attribution regarding those responsible for the operation.
Download apps only from official government websites or recognised app stores.
Carefully review permission requests before installation.
Avoid installing applications from unsolicited links or third-party websites.
Be cautious of apps requesting broad access to messages, accessibility features or device settings without a clear reason.
The company said governments also have a role to play by raising public awareness alongside strengthening technical defences. Helping citizens identify authentic digital services and recognise warning signs of fraudulent apps can significantly reduce the success of cyber scams.