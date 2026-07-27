GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi Police warn residents of salary-day online scams and fraud

Residents are urged to avoid suspicious links and never share their banking credentials

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Just got paid? Don't fall for these fake online offers
Just got paid? Don't fall for these fake online offers
X / ADPoliceHQ

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to be on alert for a rise in electronic fraud and financial scams timed to coincide with salary payments, as criminals use fake offers and fraudulent websites to steal money and personal information.

Authorities said scammers are exploiting the monthly salary period by targeting people with a range of deceptive schemes, urging the public to deal only with official and trusted entities and avoid suspicious links or offers that appear too good to be true.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Fake property listings, job offers and investment scams

Among the scams reported are fake advertisements for villas, chalets and other properties, bogus residency visa services, fraudulent job offers, misleading labour supply services, unauthorised insurance products, and fake listings for vehicles supposedly seized by Abu Dhabi Customs.

Police also warned about online advertisements selling vehicle number plates and luxury watches at unrealistic prices, as well as investment scams promising returns in financial markets.

Other tactics include selling counterfeit event tickets, creating fake websites and links that impersonate government agencies or well-known organisations, persuading victims to install remote access software, and requesting deposits for non-existent goods, services, training courses or fake certificates.

Never share banking details or OTPs

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents never to share banking details, passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs) with anyone, regardless of who is requesting the information.

The force also advised people not to transfer money or pay deposits before verifying the legitimacy of the seller or service provider. Residents should access government services only through official websites and mobile applications rather than through search engine results or unverified links, it said.

How to report fraud in Abu Dhabi

Anyone who encounters suspected fraud or suspicious online activity is encouraged to report it through the Aman service by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae.

Police said prompt reporting helps authorities combat cybercrime and protect members of the community from financial losses.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police warn public against fake visa, job offers

Dubai Police warn public against fake visa, job offers

1m read
Sharjah court jailed a man for six months over a Dh692,000 fake iPhone deal.

Sharjah Court jails man in Dh692,000 iPhone scam

3m read
Dubai Police warns residents against fake Consumer Protection links in scams.

Dubai Police warn of fake consumer protection sites

2m read
Damage sustained during fighting between Thailand and Cambodia is pictured on the outside of an abandoned scam centre in O'Smach town on the Thai-Cambodian border on March 12, 2026, during a press trip organised by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Army.

US sanctions Cambodia network over scam operations

3m read