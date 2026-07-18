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Dubai Police warn public against fake visa and job scams online

Public told to report suspected cyber fraud via Dubai Police platforms

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police warn public against fake visa and job scams online

Dubai: Dubai Police's Anti-Fraud Centre has warned residents about fraudulent ads and messages offering jobs, residency, or visit visas in exchange for money. The centre said these scams are usually spread through social media and messaging apps, often using the names of unlicensed companies or posing as official entities to deceive victims and steal their money.

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The warning is part of the police's ongoing "Be Aware of Fraud" campaign, which urges the public to complete all visa transactions only through authorised government channels or legally approved offices, and to avoid dealing with intermediaries or unverified parties. Officials also advised residents to verify any visa offer or procedure through official channels before proceeding.

The centre said that awareness and verification remain the first line of defence against such fraud, urging community members to stay cautious and not fall for false promises of visas or jobs offered through illegal means.

Anyone who experiences or suspects fraud has been asked to report it immediately through the Dubai Police app, the eCrime platform for cybercrime reports, or by calling 901.

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