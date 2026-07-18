The verdict was issued on July 16, 2026, by the fifth misdemeanor circuit at the Sharjah Court of First Instance, which found the defendant guilty of fraud under the UAE Crimes and Punishments Law. The court also ordered him to pay judicial fees and referred the victim’s compensation claim to the competent civil court, preserving his right to seek financial damages.

Sharjah: A Sharjah court has sentenced a man to six months in prison after convicting him of defrauding an Arab buyer of Dh692,000 in a fake wholesale iPhone transaction, ruling that he used deception and false commercial claims to obtain the money without supplying the promised devices.

Investigations found that the defendant later contacted the buyer through WhatsApp and sent him the location of a building in Al Nahda, instructing him to wait there for delivery of the devices.

The defendant allegedly received the money and told the buyer that he would collect the smartphones from a nearby location and return shortly with the devices. However, prosecutors said he left the area on foot and failed to provide any of the promised phones.

Investigations later revealed that the defendant did not own a licensed mobile phone trading company and had no stock of the smartphones he claimed he could provide. The prosecution charged him with obtaining another person’s money through fraudulent methods and misleading representations.

Prosecutors said the accused deliberately created the impression that he was a legitimate electronics supplier and used this false representation to persuade the buyer to complete the transaction and hand over the money.

The court reviewed witness statements, investigation findings and other evidence related to the transaction before concluding that the defendant had intentionally presented himself as a genuine trader despite not having the ability or intention to complete the sale.

Al Awami also highlighted the defendant’s actions after receiving the cash, including his failure to deliver the phones and his WhatsApp messages directing the buyer to another location, which the defence described as attempts to delay the victim from discovering the fraud.

He told the court that the defendant had misrepresented himself from the beginning by falsely claiming to be a mobile phone supplier capable of providing a large quantity of devices. The defence argued that the accused used this false business identity to gain the buyer’s trust, arrange the cash meeting and collect the money.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.