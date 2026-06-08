The ruling came after the employee was convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to three months in jail, fined Dh2,107,250 — equivalent to the amount embezzled — and ordered to be deported from the UAE. The Court of Appeal and Court of Cassation upheld the conviction, before the Civil Court in Dubai ordered him to compensate his former employer for the losses resulting from the offence.

The Dubai Court of First Instance awarded the company Dh2.3 million in compensation for material and moral damages, together with 5 per cent annual interest until full payment is made. The defendant was also ordered to bear court costs and pay Dh2,000 in legal fees.

Dubai: A former accounts manager has been ordered to pay Dh2.3 million to his employer after being convicted of embezzling more than Dh2.1 million in customer payments entrusted to him during his employment.

An internal investigation found that the employee, who served as an accounts manager, had been collecting payments from customers but either depositing lower amounts into the company's accounts or failing to deposit the funds altogether.

The court also took into account the wider impact of the offence, including the company's inability to use and invest the missing funds, damage to its business interests and reputation, and expenses incurred in pursuing both the criminal and civil proceedings.

In its ruling, the court held that the criminal conviction had conclusively established the employee's liability and that the company had sustained direct financial losses through the unlawful appropriation of its funds.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.