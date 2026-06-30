US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, strikes down Trump's order

Birthright citizenship is the automatic right to become a citizen simply by being born in a country.

In the United States, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that all persons born in the US and subject to its jurisdiction are US citizens, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The principle was adopted in 1868 after the Civil War to ensure citizenship for formerly enslaved people and has since applied to almost everyone born on US soil.

President Donald Trump sought to end automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are in the US illegally or temporarily, arguing that the Constitution does not require it.