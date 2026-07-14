St. Kitts and Nevis expands Middle East biometric enrolment network

The Jeddah centre becomes the fourth enrolment location in the Middle East region
The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit has announced that a new biometric collection centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will open during the week commencing Monday, 13 July, with confirmation to follow once the location is operational.
The Unit also confirmed that Iraq will shortly be added as a new biometric collection location, with the exact site and launch date to be shared in due course.
The Jeddah centre becomes the fourth enrolment location in the Middle East region, joining established centres in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul, and marks the first collection point in Saudi Arabia under the National Biometric Enrolment and Passport Modernisation Programme.
The Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, in partnership with the Citizenship Unit, launched the programme on 14 April 2026.
The initiative brings the Federation's travel documents into full alignment with global best practice in identity verification and border security, adopting the same standard already in use across the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom.
The expansion into Saudi Arabia and Iraq reflects the Government's commitment to accessibility, with collection centres opening worldwide so that citizens can complete enrolment close to home. It also underlines the programme's foundation in data protection, with all biometric information held in encrypted systems under full Government control.
All citizens who obtained citizenship through the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, including dependants and children, must complete biometric enrolment by 31 July 2027. Passports issued before 14 April 2026 remain valid for travel during the transition period, after which only biometric-enabled passports will be accepted.
Enrolment takes between 15 and 30 minutes at officially designated locations only, booked and paid for exclusively through the official Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Biometric Enrolment Platform.
Enrolment through any other platform or third-party provider is strictly prohibited. All biometric data is stored in compliance with international data protection standards and International Civil Aviation Organisation requirements.
Appoint an Authorised Agent, who will share a personalised registration link and unique Authorised Agent Code.
Register on the official platform using your Certificate of Registration number.
Book at your nearest centre: Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Istanbul now, or Jeddah once confirmed operational.
Attend your appointment with your current passport for identification. It will not be surrendered.
Complete enrolment well ahead of the 31 July 2027 deadline.
For further information, contact biometrics@sknciu.com