New 15,250 sqm hub adds 17,000 pallet spaces and faster domestic distribution
Dubai: DP World has opened its first multi-client third-party logistics warehouse in Saudi Arabia, adding storage and distribution capacity for businesses supplying the Kingdom’s consumer, retail and industrial markets.
The 15,250 square-metre facility in Riyadh’s Al Mashael Logistics Hub provides more than 17,000 pallet positions, along with inventory management, import consolidation and distribution services.
The non-bonded warehouse allows goods that have cleared customs to move directly into the Saudi market, helping businesses reduce lead times and maintain product availability.
The Riyadh location gives customers access to transport corridors connecting markets across Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.
Businesses can use scalable storage and distribution services through DP World’s integrated logistics network, which connects warehousing with transportation, ports and domestic delivery.
“Supply chains today require greater flexibility, visibility and speed. This facility gives customers access to scalable warehousing and distribution services that help optimise inventory, improve fulfilment and respond more effectively to changing market demand,” said Mohammad Alshaikh, CEO of DP World KSA.
“By expanding our logistics footprint in Riyadh, we are strengthening our ability to support customers across Saudi Arabia and supporting trade and economic growth across the Kingdom.”
The warehouse has been designed to serve businesses across consumer goods, industrial goods, automotive, retail and technology.
Storage areas can also be configured for temperature-controlled conditions when customer demand requires specialised handling.
The facility has started operations while Saudi Arabia increases investment in logistics and supply chain infrastructure under Vision 2030, driving demand for warehousing and distribution services across manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and industrial sectors.
The Riyadh warehouse complements DP World’s existing logistics operations in Dammam and expands its national network connecting ports, inland transport, storage facilities and distribution services.
“Saudi Arabia is among our fastest-growing logistics markets in the region and a key gateway for regional trade,” said Raveen Guliani, COO of Logistics at DP World GCC.
“As supply chains become more integrated across the Gulf, customers are looking for partners that can connect warehousing, transportation, ports and distribution through one integrated network. This facility strengthens our regional logistics footprint and our ability to support cargo flows between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and wider global markets.”
DP World is also expanding Jeddah South Container Terminal and developing the $250 million Jeddah Logistics Park.
The 415,000 square-metre Jeddah facility is expected to become the largest integrated logistics development of its kind in Saudi Arabia.