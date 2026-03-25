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DP World boosts Red Sea trade capacity as Jeddah volumes rebound

New cranes lift capacity as shipping activity picks up across the Red Sea

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai: DP World is scaling up operations at Jeddah Islamic Port with the addition of three new quay cranes, strengthening its ability to handle rising cargo volumes as shipping activity returns to the Red Sea.

The expansion comes at a time when trade flows through the region are stabilising after a period of disruption, with shipping lines gradually resuming services along the corridor. The move positions the terminal to handle larger vessels and maintain steady cargo movement despite ongoing maritime security concerns.

In 2025, the terminal handled more than 1.3 million TEUs, more than double the previous year, reflecting a clear rebound in traffic.

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Larger vessels, faster turnaround

The newly added semi-automated cranes increase the terminal’s ship-to-shore fleet to 17, with plans to scale up further. Each crane has a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes, enabling more efficient handling of ultra-large container vessels.

This upgrade allows the terminal to serve multiple mainline ships at the same time, reducing waiting times and improving turnaround efficiency for shipping lines.

The infrastructure is built to support scale. The terminal spans a quay length of 2,150 metres with deep-water access of up to 18 metres, allowing it to accommodate up to five large vessels simultaneously.

Investment supports long-term growth

The crane addition is part of a broader $800 million modernisation programme aimed at expanding capacity and improving operational performance.

Terminal capacity has already increased from 1.8 million to 4 million TEUs, with further expansion planned to reach 5 million TEUs as demand grows.

The focus is on preparing for higher volumes while maintaining reliability across the supply chain.

“By expanding capacity and enhancing operational agility, we are helping our customers move goods more efficiently and strengthening the terminal’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and growing container volumes,” said Mohammad Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Saudi Arabia.

Reliability remains key amid risks

Shipping through the Red Sea remains sensitive to regional developments, making operational reliability a priority for logistics operators.

Alshaikh said the company is working closely with authorities and partners to ensure continuity.

“While recent regional developments have brought new challenges, we are working closely with port authorities, security partners and shipping customers to ensure safe, reliable operations to keep trade moving across the Red Sea and beyond.”

The return of services is already visible. Weekly calls at the terminal have increased to 38, reflecting renewed confidence among shipping lines.

Beyond port operations, DP World is expanding its freight forwarding footprint and strengthening inland connectivity across Saudi Arabia, allowing cargo to move more efficiently from ports to final destinations.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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