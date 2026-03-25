New cranes lift capacity as shipping activity picks up across the Red Sea
Dubai: DP World is scaling up operations at Jeddah Islamic Port with the addition of three new quay cranes, strengthening its ability to handle rising cargo volumes as shipping activity returns to the Red Sea.
The expansion comes at a time when trade flows through the region are stabilising after a period of disruption, with shipping lines gradually resuming services along the corridor. The move positions the terminal to handle larger vessels and maintain steady cargo movement despite ongoing maritime security concerns.
In 2025, the terminal handled more than 1.3 million TEUs, more than double the previous year, reflecting a clear rebound in traffic.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The newly added semi-automated cranes increase the terminal’s ship-to-shore fleet to 17, with plans to scale up further. Each crane has a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes, enabling more efficient handling of ultra-large container vessels.
This upgrade allows the terminal to serve multiple mainline ships at the same time, reducing waiting times and improving turnaround efficiency for shipping lines.
The infrastructure is built to support scale. The terminal spans a quay length of 2,150 metres with deep-water access of up to 18 metres, allowing it to accommodate up to five large vessels simultaneously.
The crane addition is part of a broader $800 million modernisation programme aimed at expanding capacity and improving operational performance.
Terminal capacity has already increased from 1.8 million to 4 million TEUs, with further expansion planned to reach 5 million TEUs as demand grows.
The focus is on preparing for higher volumes while maintaining reliability across the supply chain.
“By expanding capacity and enhancing operational agility, we are helping our customers move goods more efficiently and strengthening the terminal’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and growing container volumes,” said Mohammad Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Saudi Arabia.
Shipping through the Red Sea remains sensitive to regional developments, making operational reliability a priority for logistics operators.
Alshaikh said the company is working closely with authorities and partners to ensure continuity.
“While recent regional developments have brought new challenges, we are working closely with port authorities, security partners and shipping customers to ensure safe, reliable operations to keep trade moving across the Red Sea and beyond.”
The return of services is already visible. Weekly calls at the terminal have increased to 38, reflecting renewed confidence among shipping lines.
Beyond port operations, DP World is expanding its freight forwarding footprint and strengthening inland connectivity across Saudi Arabia, allowing cargo to move more efficiently from ports to final destinations.