DP World opens Jebel Ali–Berbera route to boost Gulf–East Africa trade

The new route includes scheduled stops at Aden and Djibouti, expanding links across the Horn of Africa. From Berbera, cargo can connect to inland destinations like Ethiopia, offering an alternative to traditional supply chains reliant on Djibouti Port.

Ganesh Raj, Group COO of Marine Services at DP World, said the new service “enhances connectivity between the Middle East and East Africa” and supports resilient trade corridors across the region.

Berbera Port now features a 1,050-metre quay, facilities capable of handling Triple E vessels, and livestock handling capacity for 4 million heads annually. Together with the Berbera Special Economic Zone, the port is positioned to attract foreign investment and accelerate industrial growth.

DP World’s investments in Africa now exceed $3 billion, with another $3 billion committed over the next five years to strengthen trade corridors across the continent. The Jebel Ali–Berbera route marks a new chapter in that strategy, reinforcing the Horn of Africa’s growing role in global maritime commerce.

Since taking over operations in 2017, DP World has transformed Berbera Port — increasing vessel productivity by 450%, container volumes by 30%, and cargo throughput by 90%. The port now handles over 14 container vessels per month, with plans to expand capacity to 2 million TEUs annually.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.