DP World opens Jebel Ali–Berbera route to boost Gulf–East Africa trade

New DP World route connects Jebel Ali to Berbera, strengthening Horn of Africa trade links
Dubai: DP World has launched a new shipping route linking Jebel Ali Port in the UAE with Berbera Port in Somaliland, enhancing connectivity between the Gulf and East Africa.
The Jebel Ali–Berbera service, operating every nine days, is designed to streamline trade flows, offer faster access to East African markets, and reinforce Berbera’s position as a key regional logistics hub.
The new route includes scheduled stops at Aden and Djibouti, expanding links across the Horn of Africa. From Berbera, cargo can connect to inland destinations like Ethiopia, offering an alternative to traditional supply chains reliant on Djibouti Port.
With more predictable transit times and reduced exposure to bottlenecks, the service improves the efficiency and resilience of trade routes across East Africa.
Berbera Port now features a 1,050-metre quay, facilities capable of handling Triple E vessels, and livestock handling capacity for 4 million heads annually. Together with the Berbera Special Economic Zone, the port is positioned to attract foreign investment and accelerate industrial growth.
Ganesh Raj, Group COO of Marine Services at DP World, said the new service “enhances connectivity between the Middle East and East Africa” and supports resilient trade corridors across the region.
Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO of DP World Horn of Africa, called the route “a milestone in building faster, safer, and more reliable trade links,” underscoring its role in stimulating regional growth and community development.
Since taking over operations in 2017, DP World has transformed Berbera Port — increasing vessel productivity by 450%, container volumes by 30%, and cargo throughput by 90%. The port now handles over 14 container vessels per month, with plans to expand capacity to 2 million TEUs annually.
DP World’s investments in Africa now exceed $3 billion, with another $3 billion committed over the next five years to strengthen trade corridors across the continent. The Jebel Ali–Berbera route marks a new chapter in that strategy, reinforcing the Horn of Africa’s growing role in global maritime commerce.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox