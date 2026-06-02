After Hormuz, are Iran and its allies eyeing Bab Al Mandab?

According to a report by CNN, Iranian media reported on Monday that Tehran and its allies were considering the “activation of other fronts”, including the Bab Al Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, following Israel’s expanding military operations in Lebanon.

Dubai: As negotiations between Iran and the United States falter and fighting in Lebanon escalates , attention is turning to another strategic waterway that could become the next flashpoint in the Middle East conflict: the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

While Iranian officials have not formally announced plans to disrupt shipping in the Bab Al Mandab, the mere suggestion rattled markets already on edge over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass.

The concerns were amplified by earlier warnings from Tehran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said last month that any renewed conflict would spread “far beyond the region”, while senior Iranian officials have spoken of opening “new fronts” and using “new tools” should diplomacy fail.

The Bab Al Mandab, located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, serves as a gateway to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. It is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, carrying energy supplies and commercial goods between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

With Hormuz already heavily disrupted, any threat to the Bab Al Mandab would raise the stakes for global trade, energy markets and regional security, potentially opening a second maritime front in a conflict that diplomats are struggling to contain.

After US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, Tehran effectively shut down most commercial activity through the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating its willingness to use strategic waterways as pressure points during periods of heightened confrontation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.