Dangerous Hormuz deadlock: Who gives way first as Iran tightens its grip on the Strait?

The Cuban Missile Crisis was a 13-day Cold War confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union in October 1962.

The crisis began after the US discovered Soviet nuclear missile sites being built in Cuba, just 145km from Florida.

US President John F. Kennedy responded by imposing a naval blockade around Cuba and demanding the missiles be removed.

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev initially resisted, bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war.

After days of tense negotiations and military standoffs, the Soviet Union agreed to remove the missiles in exchange for US assurances not to invade Cuba and the later removal of US missiles from Turkey.