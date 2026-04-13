Trump’s Hormuz gamble: Showdown for control of the key strait

Dubai: President Donald Trump has escalated the battle for the Strait of Hormuz, ordering a US naval blockade targeting ships linked to Iran — a move that risks sending global oil prices higher even as Washington says it wants the vital artery reopened.

That uneasy balance helped prevent a full-blown oil shock. Iran has also reportedly charged some vessels up to $2 million per transit, underlining how the strait has become both a source of leverage and revenue.

Now, with ceasefire talks stalled and pressure mounting, the US is moving to disrupt that revenue stream. The blockade — as clarified by US Central Command — focuses on vessels tied to Iranian ports, rather than a total shutdown of the strait.

Hormuz handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption — even partial — tightens markets instantly. Prices have already surged sharply since the conflict began, and traders fear further spikes if flows are curtailed.

That is why it had earlier coordinated emergency oil releases and even eased some restrictions on Iranian crude — a controversial move that allowed tens of millions of barrels to reach global markets.

Iran insists it retains “full control” over the waterway, allowing civilian vessels under specific conditions while warning military ships of consequences. At the same time, US naval forces are stepping in to police access and restrict Iranian-linked traffic.

Global powers are urging restraint. Britain has distanced itself from the blockade, while countries from Japan to Southeast Asia are calling for de-escalation and the reopening of shipping lanes.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.