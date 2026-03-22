Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum intensifies Hormuz battle: Why forcing the strait open is high risk

Dubai: As the war between the United States and Iran enters its fourth week, the Strait of Hormuz has become the conflict’s most critical — and volatile — battlefield.

Tehran, however, insists the waterway remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to what it calls its “enemies,” framing the disruption as a targeted response rather than a full closure.

Iran on Sunday threatened to target key infrastructure across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump follows through on his warning to “obliterate” the country’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened within 48 hours.

The administration of Donald Trump is weighing several options, according to The New York Times, each carrying significant risk, complexity and the potential for escalation — with no quick or guaranteed solution in sight.

Analysts say Washington could next step up military, economic and naval pressure — from intensified strikes to tanker escorts — as it seeks to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without triggering a wider war.

US warplanes have intensified strikes along Iran’s southern coast, targeting missile launchers, drone facilities and underground bunkers. Officials say the goal is to reduce the threat to slow-moving oil tankers before attempting to move them through the strait.

But even after weeks of bombardment, Iran retains residual capabilities. Military officials acknowledge that while its strike capacity has been significantly degraded, it has not been eliminated.

Naval mines — some attached directly to ships, others floating just below the surface or lying on the seabed — are among the simplest yet most disruptive weapons in maritime warfare. A single successful strike could halt traffic entirely.

The US military has deployed aircraft such as A-10 warplanes to hunt these vessels, while also targeting drone storage sites along the coast. But Iran’s use of civilian ports to shelter assets complicates targeting and raises the risk of collateral damage.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.