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What does 8647 mean and why did someone etch it into the National Mall? Anti-Donald Trump markings spark probe

Officials say any threat against the US president will be taken seriously

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AFP
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Members of law enforcement respond to the National Mall as the numbers “8647” are seen in the grass on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The numbers have been adopted by critics of President Donald Trump's administration, serving as a form of protest.
Members of law enforcement respond to the National Mall as the numbers “8647” are seen in the grass on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The numbers have been adopted by critics of President Donald Trump's administration, serving as a form of protest.
AFP

Washington: US Park Police opened an investigation on Thursday into giant markings of the numbers "8647" - which have been associated with opposition to President Donald Trump - on the grass of the National Mall.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior, which manages the National Mall in downtown Washington, described the incident as "deranged vandalism" and said it "will not be tolerated."

"Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the department, and our US Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable," the spokesperson said in a statement.

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The Trump Justice Department has claimed previously that the numbers "8647" constitute a threat to the president - "86" meaning to kill and "47" a reference to Trump being the 47th president.

Former FBI director James Comey, an outspoken political opponent of Trump, was indicted in April for allegedly threatening the Republican president in an Instagram post that showed the numbers "8647" spelled out in seashells.

Comey apologized at the time for the Instagram post, denied threatening the president and said he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."

The Park Police said grass samples have been collected for testing to determine what caused the discoloration of the lawn on the National Mall and the investigation is ongoing.

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