Trump arrives for US 250th birthday speech after storm delay

Storms, heat and division mark Trump’s delayed US 250th birthday address
US President Donald Trump arrived hours late Saturday for his much-hyped speech on America's 250th birthday, after severe weather forced the temporary evacuation of thousands of spectators.
"I'M HERE!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social network after his motorcade rolled up to the National Mall in Washington, even as crowds of people were still trying to get back into the area in the rain.
Republican Trump has sought to stamp his political brand over the nation's celebrations marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Addressing the gathering, Trump described the US as “the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory” among nations, saying the milestone celebrated “freedom’s triumph over tyranny” and the strength of the American spirit. He added that the country today is “stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before.”
Recalling the origins of the nation in Philadelphia, Trump praised the Founding Fathers for declaring that “all men are created equal” and endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. He said the 56 signatories of the Declaration of Independence “put everything at risk” to secure a victory for future generations.
During the speech, Trump displayed an early American flag, linking it to the victory at Yorktown and Britain’s surrender, saying it symbolised an enduring warning that Americans “will never let anyone take our freedom away.” The address formed the centrepiece of the “Freedom 250” celebrations marking the milestone anniversary across 2026.
Tens of thousands who braved the hottest Fourth of July on record in the capital were ordered to clear the National Mall several hours before his address due to approaching thunderstorms.
While many streamed toward exits, chaos broke out as other attendees refused to leave or tried to surge back in, where AFP reporters witnessed shouts of "charge!" and "Trump! Trump!"
Trump insisted he was pushing ahead with the speech. He arrived just after 10pm (0200 GMT Sunday), more than three hours behind schedule. The White House said his speech, which had been due at 9:45pm, was now due to start at 11pm.
"Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don't care if it's 2:00 O'Clock in the morning,"Trump said on his Truth Social account.
After his arrival, the president could be seen in a hospitality room along with family members including First Lady Melania and son Don Jr., together with senior administration figures including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general.
Trump had organized hours of military flyovers and an unusual campaign-style political rally for July 4th. The finale was a 40-minute fireworks show touted as the biggest ever.
He had earlier canceled what was meant to be a bipartisan celebration after several musical artists dropped out saying the event had been politicized.
Earlier Saturday temperatures soared to a record 103F (39.4C) in the capital - an all-time high for July 4 - as a swath of the eastern US sweltered in a heat wave, with 160 million Americans under extreme weather warnings, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat wreaked havoc on the parades, block parties and barbecues that traditionally mark Independence Day.
"The event and what it means to our country, it inspires you," said Randy Cole, 62, a retired civil servant attending festivities in Washington.
"Experiencing a little heat is a lot less than what a lot of people sacrifice to give us this freedom in this awesome country."
Trump visited the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Friday for an address under the stony gaze of his legendary predecessors George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
He said America's identity was under "renewed attack" from domestic "radicals and extremists," saving particular ire for a "resurgence of the communist menace."
It is a theme that the Republican leader has repeatedly hammered home recently, after the anti-establishment left of the Democratic Party won a string of US primary victories.
Deep divisions were on full display Saturday near Washington's Capitol Hill, where masked men - some of them carrying Confederate flags and others sporting logos of the white supremacist Patriot Front - gathered to shout, "Reclaim America!"
For Americans, the 250th anniversary offers a moment for reflection as well as celebration.
A Quinnipiac University Poll showed 61 percent of Americans thought the US was not living up to the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence - though most Republicans think it does, and most Democrats think it doesn't.
Outside Washington, inclement weather along the Eastern seaboard forced fireworks in New York to be pushed earlier, and resulted in evacuations at a concert in Philadelphia and a celebration on the Charles River in Boston.