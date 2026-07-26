Why Trump is hitting pause in Iran: The calculations behind Washington’s latest move

Reporting by The New York Times and The Associated Press suggests the decision to hold back, at least for now, has been shaped by a combination of military realities, diplomatic opportunities and political calculations that make immediate escalation a far riskier proposition than it appeared only days earlier.

The pause has inevitably fuelled speculation that Washington and Tehran may be edging back towards negotiations. Yet the reporting emerging from Washington suggests something more complex. Rather than signalling a shift in American objectives, the lull appears to reflect the growing costs of continuing the military campaign, even as the White House seeks to preserve pressure on Iran through diplomacy and economic measures.

By the end of last week, the rhythm of the conflict had become familiar. American aircraft struck Iranian targets night after night, Tehran responded through missiles, drones and its regional allies, and President Donald Trump alternated between warning of even heavier attacks and insisting diplomacy remained possible.

According to The New York Times, President Trump set aside plans to significantly expand the air campaign after senior military advisers warned that doing so could dangerously deplete American stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles and other air defence systems needed to protect US forces across the Middle East.

For the White House, this changes the calculation. A larger bombing campaign may still be possible, but it would likely invite heavier Iranian retaliation while consuming the very resources needed to shield American personnel throughout the region.

According to The New York Times, the Pentagon had already used more than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles earlier in the conflict, with military officials now warning that inventories have fallen even further.

Every new strike against Iran carries the risk of another wave of retaliation against American bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and elsewhere. Protecting those installations increasingly depends on interceptor missiles that are both expensive and finite.

The newspaper reported that Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, privately warned that while renewed large-scale operations against Iran remained militarily feasible, they would further reduce interceptor inventories available to US Central Command, responsible for operations across the region.

“If it turns into a multiday pause, that’ll be something significant,” he said. “But it’s hard to know. Is it an operational pause? Is it a pause to allow for some kind of behind-the-scenes diplomacy?”

“You can just keep doing exactly what we’re doing and take them apart piece by piece. We could do it in a more rapid fashion, which we might do,” he told reporters. “Or we can negotiate with them, which we’re also doing right now.”

According to The Associated Press, mediators have intensified efforts to prevent the conflict from returning to full-scale war. A regional official involved in those discussions described the pause in American strikes and Iranian retaliation as a “positive signal that helps their efforts to de-escalate.”

Throughout the war, the president has sought to project two messages simultaneously: that the United States is prepared to use overwhelming force if necessary, but that diplomacy remains the preferred outcome.

At home, the economic consequences are becoming harder to ignore. Rising fuel prices have already become part of the domestic political debate, even as Trump has publicly dismissed suggestions that the approaching midterm elections are influencing his decisions.

Escalating the campaign could further weaken Iran militarily, but it also risks drawing the United States into a broader regional conflict at a time when attacks have spread well beyond Iran itself. Gulf states have come under repeated missile and drone attacks, commercial shipping has been disrupted, oil prices have climbed, and new fronts have opened in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab El Mandeb.

Trump himself has continued to alternate between warnings and negotiations. “Look, we’re locked and loaded,” he told reporters on Friday. “We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The New York Times that Trump has “always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies.”

Several of Trump’s advisers also believe there remains a less risky path. According to The New York Times, they favour sustained negotiations combined with economic pressure over a longer period rather than another rapid military escalation.

Another unknown is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to Washington next week. As The Associated Press noted, Israel has largely stayed out of the latest round of American strikes despite launching the war alongside the United States in February. Whether that changes could significantly influence Washington’s next decisions.

“The question would be: What kind of messages, if any, is the Iranian regime sending through diplomatic channels? Have those messages changed? Do they seem more eager to return to talks?”

The United States has kept additional forces and equipment in the region, while Iran continues to insist on conditions for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz that Washington has resisted. The Houthis have simultaneously expanded pressure in the Red Sea by targeting Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab El Mandeb.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.