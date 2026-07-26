Why Trump is hitting pause in Iran: The calculations behind Washington’s latest move

Military realities and diplomacy have slowed the US campaign, but risks remain
Military pressures, diplomacy and political realities have combined to slow the US campaign against Iran, but none of the underlying drivers of the conflict have disappeared.
By the end of last week, the rhythm of the conflict had become familiar. American aircraft struck Iranian targets night after night, Tehran responded through missiles, drones and its regional allies, and President Donald Trump alternated between warning of even heavier attacks and insisting diplomacy remained possible.
Then, for the first time in nearly two weeks, the airstrikes stopped.
The pause has inevitably fuelled speculation that Washington and Tehran may be edging back towards negotiations. Yet the reporting emerging from Washington suggests something more complex. Rather than signalling a shift in American objectives, the lull appears to reflect the growing costs of continuing the military campaign, even as the White House seeks to preserve pressure on Iran through diplomacy and economic measures.
Reporting by The New York Times and The Associated Press suggests the decision to hold back, at least for now, has been shaped by a combination of military realities, diplomatic opportunities and political calculations that make immediate escalation a far riskier proposition than it appeared only days earlier.
Perhaps the most immediate constraint is not political but logistical.
According to The New York Times, President Trump set aside plans to significantly expand the air campaign after senior military advisers warned that doing so could dangerously deplete American stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles and other air defence systems needed to protect US forces across the Middle East.
The concern is no longer theoretical.
Three American soldiers were killed in Jordan after a ballistic missile penetrated US air defences during a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, underscoring the pressure already being placed on American defensive capabilities.
The newspaper reported that Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, privately warned that while renewed large-scale operations against Iran remained militarily feasible, they would further reduce interceptor inventories available to US Central Command, responsible for operations across the region.
That dilemma illustrates how quickly offensive operations can become constrained by defensive requirements.
Every new strike against Iran carries the risk of another wave of retaliation against American bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and elsewhere. Protecting those installations increasingly depends on interceptor missiles that are both expensive and finite.
According to The New York Times, the Pentagon had already used more than 1,200 Patriot interceptor missiles earlier in the conflict, with military officials now warning that inventories have fallen even further.
For the White House, this changes the calculation. A larger bombing campaign may still be possible, but it would likely invite heavier Iranian retaliation while consuming the very resources needed to shield American personnel throughout the region.
Military constraints alone do not explain the pause.
At the same time that airstrikes subsided, diplomatic channels appeared to regain momentum.
According to The Associated Press, mediators have intensified efforts to prevent the conflict from returning to full-scale war. A regional official involved in those discussions described the pause in American strikes and Iranian retaliation as a “positive signal that helps their efforts to de-escalate.”
Iran has also acknowledged continued technical discussions with Oman over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting negotiations remain active despite weeks of military escalation.
For Washington, this creates an opportunity that did not exist while the bombing campaign was intensifying.
Trump himself has continued to keep both options publicly available.
“You can just keep doing exactly what we’re doing and take them apart piece by piece. We could do it in a more rapid fashion, which we might do,” he told reporters. “Or we can negotiate with them, which we’re also doing right now.”
That dual-track approach reflects a strategy that seeks to preserve military pressure while testing whether Iran is now more willing to negotiate.
Michael Singh, managing director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, cautioned against reading too much into a single night’s pause.
“If it turns into a multiday pause, that’ll be something significant,” he said. “But it’s hard to know. Is it an operational pause? Is it a pause to allow for some kind of behind-the-scenes diplomacy?”
The military calculations are only part of the picture. Equally important is the political challenge confronting Trump as the conflict approaches its fifth month.
Throughout the war, the president has sought to project two messages simultaneously: that the United States is prepared to use overwhelming force if necessary, but that diplomacy remains the preferred outcome.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The New York Times that Trump has “always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies.”
Trump himself has continued to alternate between warnings and negotiations. “Look, we’re locked and loaded,” he told reporters on Friday. “We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point.”
That balancing act reflects the difficult position facing the administration.
Escalating the campaign could further weaken Iran militarily, but it also risks drawing the United States into a broader regional conflict at a time when attacks have spread well beyond Iran itself. Gulf states have come under repeated missile and drone attacks, commercial shipping has been disrupted, oil prices have climbed, and new fronts have opened in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab El Mandeb.
At home, the economic consequences are becoming harder to ignore. Rising fuel prices have already become part of the domestic political debate, even as Trump has publicly dismissed suggestions that the approaching midterm elections are influencing his decisions.
“Despite what everyone says about the election, I’m not in a hurry,” Trump said. “We have to do it right. Elections take care of themselves.”
Even so, the administration appears conscious that a prolonged military campaign would bring growing financial and political costs.
Several of Trump’s advisers also believe there remains a less risky path. According to The New York Times, they favour sustained negotiations combined with economic pressure over a longer period rather than another rapid military escalation.
None of this, however, suggests that the crisis has been resolved.
Diplomatic contacts continue, but so do military preparations.
The United States has kept additional forces and equipment in the region, while Iran continues to insist on conditions for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz that Washington has resisted. The Houthis have simultaneously expanded pressure in the Red Sea by targeting Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab El Mandeb.
The internal politics of Iran also complicate any diplomatic breakthrough.
Michael Singh noted that competing power centres inside Tehran may make compromise politically dangerous for Iranian leaders.
“The question would be: What kind of messages, if any, is the Iranian regime sending through diplomatic channels? Have those messages changed? Do they seem more eager to return to talks?”
Even if both governments see economic benefits in reopening Hormuz fully, they remain divided over who controls access to one of the world’s most important waterways.
Another unknown is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to Washington next week. As The Associated Press noted, Israel has largely stayed out of the latest round of American strikes despite launching the war alongside the United States in February. Whether that changes could significantly influence Washington’s next decisions.
For now, the absence of airstrikes should not be mistaken for the arrival of peace.
Instead, the pause reflects a recognition that military power alone may no longer be sufficient to achieve Washington’s objectives.