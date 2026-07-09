Trump’s Iran dilemma: War again or a flawed deal?

Iran’s latest attacks force Trump back to the same crossroads he hoped the MoU had ended
Dubai: Just three weeks after declaring he had secured a breakthrough with Iran, President Donald Trump once again finds himself weighing military escalation against diplomacy as the Strait of Hormuz crisis threatens to spiral.
Iran’s renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, followed by fresh US air strikes and retaliatory Iranian attacks on American-linked targets in Gulf states, have exposed the fragility of the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was meant to reduce tensions.
Instead of creating a lasting pathway to peace, the agreement appears to have postponed rather than resolved the dispute.
The central disagreement remained untouched.
While the MoU encouraged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, it left unresolved the question of who ultimately controls security and influence over one of the world’s most strategically important waterways. As tensions resurfaced, that unresolved issue quickly pushed both sides back toward military confrontation.
Trump has warned that the United States is prepared to respond with greater force if Iran continues threatening commercial shipping.
Washington still enjoys overwhelming military superiority, with options ranging from expanded air strikes and tougher sanctions to broader operations against Iran’s energy infrastructure.
Some defence experts have also discussed broader options such as disrupting Iranian exports from Kharg Island or further degrading Iran’s military capabilities along the Strait of Hormuz.
But every option comes with significant risks.
Iran’s latest attacks on Gulf countries demonstrated how rapidly a wider confrontation can spread beyond Iranian territory. Any prolonged conflict could expose American forces, regional allies and critical energy infrastructure to further attacks while increasing the risk of disruption to global oil and gas supplies.
Military action also offers no guarantee of eliminating Iran’s ability to threaten shipping.
Even if key military facilities were destroyed, Iran could continue using drones, missiles and fast attack craft to disrupt commercial traffic through the narrow waterway.
Questions are also emerging in Washington over whether military escalation alone can produce a lasting solution.
Representative Adam Smith, the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, has argued that the latest conflict highlights the limits of military force alone, saying lasting strategic challenges posed by Iran cannot be resolved through military action by itself.
That debate has become increasingly relevant as the conflict enters a new phase.
A broader campaign could impose heavier costs on Iran, but it would also increase the possibility of a wider regional war while placing additional pressure on global energy markets.
At home, higher oil prices and inflation could quickly become political liabilities for the White House, particularly with congressional midterm elections approaching.
The alternative is renewed economic pressure.
Washington has already begun restoring sanctions that had been eased under the MoU, hoping sustained financial pressure will eventually persuade Tehran to return to negotiations under more favourable terms.
Supporters of that approach argue that weakening Iran’s oil revenues could gradually reduce its ability to finance military operations and regional allies.
Critics counter that Iran has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to endure severe economic hardship when core strategic interests are involved.
The latest confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz suggests Tehran still regards control over the waterway as central to its national security calculations.
Despite declaring the MoU “over,” Trump has not completely closed the door on negotiations, saying US negotiators could continue talking if opportunities emerged.
That ambiguity reflects the reality facing both governments.
Neither Washington nor Tehran appears eager for a prolonged regional war. Yet neither side appears willing to make the concessions necessary to secure a durable settlement.
Instead, both continue attempting to strengthen their negotiating positions while keeping military pressure in reserve.
Whether that approach eventually leads back to diplomacy — or to a wider conflict — remains uncertain.
The latest escalation demonstrates that the dispute extends far beyond attacks on individual ships or temporary ceasefires.
At its core lies a broader struggle over deterrence, regional influence and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
For Trump, every available option now carries significant costs.
For Trump, the choices are narrowing. Escalation could widen the war. Diplomacy could preserve Iranian leverage. Either way, the Strait of Hormuz has once again become the centre of one of the world’s most dangerous geopolitical confrontations.