Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘over’: What happens now?

Dubai: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is "over" , signalling that the three-week-old Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that halted weeks of fighting may be unravelling.

Trump said he still expects his negotiators to continue talking with Tehran, but questioned whether diplomacy could achieve anything. What was the Memorandum of Understanding meant to accomplish? Why does Trump believe it has failed? And what could the latest escalation mean for the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets and regional stability? Here are eight key questions answered.

“The only safe corridor for the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is the route designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said US air strikes, the restoration of oil sanctions, interference in the Strait of Hormuz and continuing Israeli military operations in Lebanon had rendered “important and fundamental parts” of the agreement ineffective.

He wrote that the incidents were: “A clear indication that Tehran is incapable of adhering to the requirements of de-escalation and turning the page on war.”

He added: “The Gulf Arab states cannot continue to be the target of Iran’s oscillation between the logic of escalation and the path of rationality, stability and peace.”

However, with fresh military strikes, renewed sanctions, attacks on US bases and both governments accusing each other of violating the agreement, prospects for reaching the broader 60-day deal now appear far more uncertain than they did only a few days ago.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.