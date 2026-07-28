Truck overturns, crushes minibus and two cars
Dubai: Three people were killed and 12 others injured after a heavy goods truck collided with three vehicles before overturning on top of them near the Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel in Egypt's Suez governorate on Monday evening, Egyptian media reported.
The crash occurred on the road east of the tunnel when the lorry struck two passenger cars and a minibus before overturning, trapping several victims beneath the wreckage.
Ambulances, civil defence teams and police were dispatched to the scene after emergency services received reports of the collision. Rescue crews worked to free those trapped under the overturned truck while traffic police secured the area and began clearing the debris.
Emergency responders recovered the bodies of three victims from beneath the lorry and provided first aid to the injured before transferring all 12 casualties to the Suez Medical Complex for treatment, local media said.
Dr Mina Fawzy, head of the Suez Ambulance Service, ordered additional fully equipped ambulances to the scene to speed up the evacuation of the injured.
Separately, Dr Ayman Rokha, regional head of the General Authority for Healthcare in the Suez Canal region, declared a state of maximum emergency at the Suez Medical Complex, recalling doctors, nurses and specialist consultants to the emergency department to receive the casualties and provide medical and surgical care.
Police and traffic authorities deployed heavy equipment to remove the overturned truck and damaged vehicles and reopen the road after traffic was brought to a standstill.
Public prosecutors opened an investigation into the crash and ordered a technical inspection of the vehicles involved to determine the cause of the collision and establish responsibility. Authorities continued to monitor the condition of those injured in the accident.
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