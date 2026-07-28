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Three killed, 12 injured in truck crash near Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel in Egypt's Suez

Truck overturns, crushes minibus and two cars

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three killed, 12 injured in truck crash near Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel in Egypt's Suez
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Dubai: Three people were killed and 12 others injured after a heavy goods truck collided with three vehicles before overturning on top of them near the Ahmed Hamdi Tunnel in Egypt's Suez governorate on Monday evening, Egyptian media reported.

The crash occurred on the road east of the tunnel when the lorry struck two passenger cars and a minibus before overturning, trapping several victims beneath the wreckage.

Ambulances, civil defence teams and police were dispatched to the scene after emergency services received reports of the collision. Rescue crews worked to free those trapped under the overturned truck while traffic police secured the area and began clearing the debris.

Emergency responders recovered the bodies of three victims from beneath the lorry and provided first aid to the injured before transferring all 12 casualties to the Suez Medical Complex for treatment, local media said.

Dr Mina Fawzy, head of the Suez Ambulance Service, ordered additional fully equipped ambulances to the scene to speed up the evacuation of the injured.

Separately, Dr Ayman Rokha, regional head of the General Authority for Healthcare in the Suez Canal region, declared a state of maximum emergency at the Suez Medical Complex, recalling doctors, nurses and specialist consultants to the emergency department to receive the casualties and provide medical and surgical care.

Police and traffic authorities deployed heavy equipment to remove the overturned truck and damaged vehicles and reopen the road after traffic was brought to a standstill.

Public prosecutors opened an investigation into the crash and ordered a technical inspection of the vehicles involved to determine the cause of the collision and establish responsibility. Authorities continued to monitor the condition of those injured in the accident.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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