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Seven family members killed after car plunges into Nile canal in Egypt

The vehicle was found submerged in the water with all occupants dead

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Seven family members were killed after their car plunged into Nile canal near Egypt's town of Badrashin.
Seven family members were killed after their car plunged into Nile canal near Egypt's town of Badrashin.
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Dubai: Seven members of the same family were killed after their car plunged into a water canal near the town of Badrashin in Egypt's Giza governorate, authorities said.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a vehicle had fallen into the Marioutiya water canal on the road leading to the Saqqara archaeological area.

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According to Egyptian security sources, the incident occurred in the Marioutiya canal area of Badrashin when the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the car to veer off the road, overturn, and fall directly into the canal. Civil defence units, river rescue teams and ambulances rushed to the site, where the vehicle was found submerged in the water with all occupants trapped inside.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and fell into the canal. Authorities said technical examinations were continuing to determine the exact cause of the accident.

River rescue teams recovered the victims and transferred the bodies to hospital, while prosecutors opened an investigation and ordered the preparation of technical reports.

The tragedy sparked renewed calls for stronger safety measures along the Marioutiya Canal road, where several similar accidents have been reported in recent months, including demands for additional barriers to prevent vehicles from leaving the roadway and entering the water.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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