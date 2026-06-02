The vehicle was found submerged in the water with all occupants dead
Dubai: Seven members of the same family were killed after their car plunged into a water canal near the town of Badrashin in Egypt's Giza governorate, authorities said.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that a vehicle had fallen into the Marioutiya water canal on the road leading to the Saqqara archaeological area.
According to Egyptian security sources, the incident occurred in the Marioutiya canal area of Badrashin when the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the car to veer off the road, overturn, and fall directly into the canal. Civil defence units, river rescue teams and ambulances rushed to the site, where the vehicle was found submerged in the water with all occupants trapped inside.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and fell into the canal. Authorities said technical examinations were continuing to determine the exact cause of the accident.
River rescue teams recovered the victims and transferred the bodies to hospital, while prosecutors opened an investigation and ordered the preparation of technical reports.
The tragedy sparked renewed calls for stronger safety measures along the Marioutiya Canal road, where several similar accidents have been reported in recent months, including demands for additional barriers to prevent vehicles from leaving the roadway and entering the water.