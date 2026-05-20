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Influencer charged in alleged plot to kill former boy band member

Influencer and father accused of plotting to hire a hitman amid bitter custody fight

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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Influencer and father accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill the singer
Influencer and father accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill the singer
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Dubai: A criminal case unfolding in Los Angeles has placed former Why Don’t We member Jack Avery at the center of a disturbing allegation involving his ex-partner and her father.

Authorities have charged social media influencer Gabriela 'Gabbie' Gonzalez and her father, with allegedly conspiring to hire a hitman to kill the singer, who is also the father of her child.

According to official statements from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and court documents, the alleged plot was investigated for years before charges were filed, with federal authorities, including the FBI initially leading the case before handing it over to local prosecutors.

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The alleged motive: A custody battle turned criminal case

At the center of the case is a long-running custody dispute over the couple’s young daughter. Prosecutors allege that tensions between Gonzalez and Avery escalated over visitation and parental rights, eventually leading to discussions of violence.

According to Los Angeles Times, the court filings claim that between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela Gonzalez, her then-boyfriend Kai Cordrey, and her father discussed hiring someone to kill Avery and allegedly attempted to locate a hitman through covert channels, including encrypted communication and dark web connections.

Investigators further allege that Francisco Gonzalez provided financial backing for the scheme, including payments totaling around $10,000 that were allegedly disguised as unrelated transactions.

Authorities say the alleged plot never reached its final stage because law enforcement intervened. According to LA times, an undercover officer posing as a hitman reportedly engaged with one of the co-conspirators, gathering evidence of discussions about payment, logistics, and how Avery’s death could be staged to look like an accident.

Following the investigation, Gabriela Gonzalez was arrested in California, while her father was taken into custody in Florida. Both now face charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder, carrying potential sentences of 25 years to life if convicted.

Jack Avery has since filed for a restraining order and requested sole custody of the couple’s daughter, citing safety concerns following the arrests. He has also stated in interviews and court filings that he was informed by the FBI about threats to his life.

He alleged that the FBI had warned him it was 'not safe' to be around Gabbie, and said he remained 'fully aware of the safety risks' each time he arranged visits with his daughter and described the experience as deeply traumatic.

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