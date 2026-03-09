Shots fired at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home; police arrest suspect

Police investigating after around 10 shots were reportedly fired toward the property
Dubai: Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a shooting incident that targeted the home of global pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna after multiple gunshots were fired toward her residence on Sunday afternoon. The singer was reportedly inside the property at the time of the incident but was not injured, according to law enforcement officials.
The incident occurred on March 8 at approximately 1:20 p.m. local time in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. Police responded to reports of gunfire after a suspect allegedly discharged several rounds toward the property from a vehicle parked across the street.
Investigators say the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, fired between seven and ten shots in the direction of the residence before leaving the immediate area. Officers later located the suspect and took her into custody and have not yet released the individual’s identity, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
People reported that the first responders were initially told that around ten shots had been fired toward the property. According to the dispatch audio, the gunfire allegedly came from a vehicle parked across the street, described as a white Tesla before the car quickly left the area.
Officers responding to the scene also relayed information suggesting the weapon used may have been an AR-15-style rifle, though investigators have not yet publicly confirmed the exact firearm involved.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the singer was present at the home when the shots were fired. It remains unclear whether her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, or their children were also inside the property at the time.
Rihanna purchased the Beverly Hills-area mansion in 2021 for approximately $13.8 million. The property, located in an affluent neighbourhood that is home to several celebrities, has been known for its privacy features and security measures.
Officials have not indicated whether the suspect had any prior connection to the singer or whether the shooting was specifically targeted. Investigators are currently examining surveillance footage from the area and gathering further evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the situation was contained quickly after officers responded to the scene.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji