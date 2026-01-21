GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in his hometown

Suspect shares a video showing him pouring a flammable liquid over the bronze sculpture

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: In a bizarre incident in Portugal, a man set fire to a statue of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Funchal, Madeira, while filming himself carrying out the act.

The suspect, who identifies himself on social media as “zaino.tcc.filipe,” shared a video showing him pouring a flammable liquid over the bronze sculpture before setting it alight outside the CR7 Museum in Ronaldo’s hometown. In the clip, the influencer described the act as “God’s final warning.”

The statue, a replica of Ronaldo, had been relocated to its current spot in 2016 after being vandalised by fans.

After the video circulated online, Madeira police confirmed they had identified the suspect, noting that he was known to authorities due to involvement in similar incidents in the past. Metro UK later reported that Portuguese authorities had made an arrest in connection with the case.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police said the situation had been “successfully resolved” and thanked members of the public for their assistance, calling their cooperation essential to the operation’s outcome.

On Instagram, the suspect describes himself as “a human being, a freestyle artist and a local.”

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, is expected to be part of Portugal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America this summer.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
